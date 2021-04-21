Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico latest club to abandon Super League

"Atletico made the decision last Monday to join this project taking into account circumstances that no longer exist today. "The squad of the first team and its coach have shown their satisfaction with the club's decision, understanding that sporting merits must prevail over any other criterion." BEST DECISION FOR THE CLUB Coach Diego Simeone said that he has spoken to club CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin ahead of the announcement.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:04 IST
Soccer-Atletico latest club to abandon Super League

Atletico Madrid have become the latest club to abandon the doomed Super League project, a statement from the La Liga side said on Wednesday.

They became the first Spanish side out of the 12 founding members to abandon the idea, which appears set for failure after widespread criticism across the football world after it was announced on Sunday. The six Premier League teams involved all withdrew from the project on Tuesday, before Inter Milan pulled out a day later with AC Milan indicating they would do the same. That left Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona as the only members.

"The Atletico board, meeting this Wednesday morning, has decided to formally communicate to the Super League and the rest of its founding clubs its decision to not finally formalise their adherence to the project," Atletico said. "Atletico made the decision last Monday to join this project taking into account circumstances that no longer exist today.

"The squad of the first team and its coach have shown their satisfaction with the club's decision, understanding that sporting merits must prevail over any other criterion." BEST DECISION FOR THE CLUB

Coach Diego Simeone said that he has spoken to club CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin ahead of the announcement. "We saw there were doubts about the situation and then what then happened last night when clubs started to withdraw from the Super League," he told a news conference.

"I knew the club would take the best decision for the club. It's a nod to our people and the Atletico family, the employees, players and president. "I was always confident of what the club would do because they'd always take the best decision for the club and we understand that this decision is the best for all concerned."

PLAYERS BACK THE DECISION Atletico's players have also backed the club's decision to walk away from the proposed Super League.

"The Atletico Madrid squad wants to show their satisfaction about the final decision taken by our club to walk away from the Super League project," club captain Koke tweeted. "We'll continue to fight from our position that Atleti continues to grow through the values of effort and sporting merit that have always characterised us, so that all of you out there can continue to see yourselves reflected in these signals of identity.

"We'll carry on working hard, focused on tomorrow's game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Not feasible to club remaining phases of West Bengal polls: EC tell TMC

The Election Commission on Wednesday told the Trinamool Congress that its suggestion to club the remaining three phases of West Bengal assembly polls was not implementable.In a letter to the Trinamool Congress, the poll panel cited election...

UP records highest single-day rise of 33,214 cases, 187 deaths

Uttar Pradesh has registered 33,214 fresh cases and 187 deaths, both the highest daily rise so far, according to a state government statement on Wednesday.The death toll in the state now stood at 10,346 while the infection tally has reached...

Battling record COVID-19 surge, Rajasthan urges Centre to increase oxygen quota

Amid an alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday urged the Centre to increase the states quota of oxygen from 250 metric tonnes MT to 325 MT and ensure a steady supply of Remdevisir vaccines, an o...

Panchayat polls process put off due to COVID surge in Bihar

The state election commision on Wednesday decided to postpone issuing notification for the panchayat polls for now in view of the raging coronavirus cases in Bihar.Preparations were underway to issue order for the panchayat elections by the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021