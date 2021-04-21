Left Menu

Kiran More recovers from COVID-19, fit to join MI's bio bubble

Former India wicket-keeper and Mumbai Indians talent scout Kiran More has recovered from COVID-19 and is fit to join teams bio-bubble, the IPL defending champions said on Wednesday.The 58-year-old More, who is also the wicket-keeping consultant for the five-time IPL champions MI, had tested positive for the dreaded virus on April 6.Kiran More has recovered from COVID-19 and has completed medically-supervised isolation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:18 IST
Kiran More recovers from COVID-19, fit to join MI's bio bubble

Former India wicket-keeper and Mumbai Indians' talent scout Kiran More has recovered from COVID-19 and is fit to join team's bio-bubble, the IPL defending champions said on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old More, who is also the wicket-keeping consultant for the five-time IPL champions MI, had tested positive for the dreaded virus on April 6.

''Kiran More has recovered from COVID-19 and has completed medically-supervised isolation. More has tested negative in three RT-PCR tests. #Mumbai Indians #MI #OneFamily,'' Mumbai Indians tweeted.

''Our medical team in consultation with BCCI have determined Kiran More fit to rejoin the MI bio-bubble in adherence with BCCI guidelines,'' the franchise said in another tweet.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing IPL is being played behind closed doors and teams are in bio-bubble. Mumbai Indians are based in Chennai, where they have so far played four games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Not feasible to club remaining phases of West Bengal polls: EC tell TMC

The Election Commission on Wednesday told the Trinamool Congress that its suggestion to club the remaining three phases of West Bengal assembly polls was not implementable.In a letter to the Trinamool Congress, the poll panel cited election...

UP records highest single-day rise of 33,214 cases, 187 deaths

Uttar Pradesh has registered 33,214 fresh cases and 187 deaths, both the highest daily rise so far, according to a state government statement on Wednesday.The death toll in the state now stood at 10,346 while the infection tally has reached...

Battling record COVID-19 surge, Rajasthan urges Centre to increase oxygen quota

Amid an alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday urged the Centre to increase the states quota of oxygen from 250 metric tonnes MT to 325 MT and ensure a steady supply of Remdevisir vaccines, an o...

Panchayat polls process put off due to COVID surge in Bihar

The state election commision on Wednesday decided to postpone issuing notification for the panchayat polls for now in view of the raging coronavirus cases in Bihar.Preparations were underway to issue order for the panchayat elections by the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021