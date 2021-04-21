Left Menu

Pakistan holds on to win 1st T20 vs. Zimbabwe

PTI | Harare | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:06 IST
Pakistan holds on to win 1st T20 vs. Zimbabwe

Pakistan held on to win the first Twenty20 against Zimbabwe on Wednesday by managing to defend a modest total of 149-7.

Zimbabwe only got 138-7 in reply after Usman Qadir's 3-29 thwarted the home team at Harare Sports Club and gave Pakistan an 11-run victory.

Opener Mohammad Rizwan batted through the Pakistan innings for his 82 not out from 61 balls. The next best score was 15 from Danish Aziz on his T20 debut.

Zimbabwe was sloppy in the field and dropped several catches but still appeared to have done enough for a realistic shot at victory by limiting Pakistan.

That didn't happen as Zimbabwe folded with the bat.

Qadir's third wicket — Regis Chakabva lbw for three — left Zimbabwe 95-6 in the 14th over and Pakistan closed it out.

The teams will play one more T20 and then a two-test series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Swarnim Vijay mashaal reaches Jammu-situated Martyr Memorial

The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal, which was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last year marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Indias victory over Pakistan in 1971, reached Martyr Memorial here on Wednesday.Th...

PM Modi wishes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speedy recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished well-being and speedy recovery of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Praying for the well-being and swift recovery of Adhir Da, tweeted Prime Minister Mo...

Madhya Pradesh to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to those above 18

The residents of Madhya Pradesh above 18 years will be given free vaccination for COVID-19, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that all above 18 will be eligible...

Soccer-Real's Valverde tests positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.Real said on Sunday that Valverde was self-isolating after coming into contact with a positive case, missing the 0-0 league draw w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021