Ice hockey-Women's world championships cancelled due to COVID-19

The women's ice hockey world championships set to be played in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia have been cancelled because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Canada, Hockey Canada said on Wednesday. The announcement came one day before the 10 teams were to arrive to begin their quarantine ahead of the May 6-16 tournament.

Astros sign C Martin Maldonado to 1-year extension

The Houston Astros signed catcher Martin Maldonado to a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season, general manager James Click announced Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed, but MLB Network reported the veteran will earn $5 million in 2022 with a vesting option for $5 million in 2023.

Potential Tokyo state of emergency does not affect Games - IOC

A potential state of emergency that could be imposed on Tokyo is unrelated to Olympic Games preparations and is part of the government's plan to curb infections during Japan's holiday week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday. Japan's government is considering a state of emergency for Tokyo and Osaka, local media reported, a move that would enable prefectural authorities to impose curbs to try to stop infections spreading.

Taking a knee, raising a fist to be punished at Tokyo Games - IOC

Taking a knee during the Tokyo Olympics or lifting a fist in support of racial equality will be punished as the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday maintained its ban on athletes' protests inside stadiums, at ceremonies and on podiums. The IOC's Rule 50 forbids any kind of "demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda" in venues and any other Olympic area and the Games body concluded the rule should be maintained following an athlete consultation.

Seahawks, CB Pierre Desir agree to one-year deal

Free-agent cornerback Pierre Desir agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks. His agents, EnterSports Management, announced the agreement on Wednesday but didn't release financial terms.

Antonio Brown settles lawsuit with ex-trainer

Antonio Brown has settled the civil dispute with his former trainer who had accused the wide receiver of sexual assault, both sides announced Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed.

Rafael Nadal rallies from set down to advance in Barcelona

Top seed Rafael Nadal rallied from a set back to beat Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday in the second round at the Barcelona Open in Spain. Nadal lost serve in the opening game of the match and wasn't able to break Ivashka's serve throughout the first set. He won just 70.6 percent of points on his first serve, was broken twice and had two double faults in an uncharacteristically poor showing on service in the opening set.

Panel recommends that U.S. officials not go to China's Olympics

A U.S. government commission on Wednesday urged the Biden administration to not send officials to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing religious persecution including China's repression of Uighur Muslims, which Washington has labeled genocide. President Joe Biden's administration signaled earlier this year that it had no plans to bar American athletes from participating in the Beijing Games.

Bucks sign rookie F Mamadi Diakite to multi-year deal

The Milwaukee Bucks signed rookie forward Mamadi Diakite to a multi-year NBA contract Wednesday. Diakite, 24, originally signed a two-way deal with the Bucks on Nov. 24 after he went undrafted.

Super League shelved as more clubs withdraw

The European Super League collapsed on Wednesday as eight of the 12 founding members from England, Italy and Spain abandoned the breakaway project under massive pressure from fans, politicians, soccer officials and even the British royals.

Founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli told Reuters he was reluctantly calling time on the new league after six English clubs withdrew on Tuesday, with Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid following suit and AC Milan indicating they would too.

