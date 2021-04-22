Left Menu

Learning a lot from Deep Grace Ekka, says defender Udita

Playing against the world's top teams like Argentina and Germany earlier this year has brought a massive change in how young Udita perceives these teams.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-04-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 13:28 IST
Learning a lot from Deep Grace Ekka, says defender Udita
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

Playing against the world's top teams like Argentina and Germany earlier this year has brought a massive change in how young Udita perceives these teams. "I had never seen these teams play in person and this was the first time I was playing against them. There was a sense of nervousness and excitement at the same time before the start of the tour. But after a few good matches, surely, I felt that we too can win against them if we work harder," expressed the 23-year-old Udita in an official Hockey India release.

Playing against these big teams was a big learning for Udita. She said: "It is when you play top teams like Argentina and Germany, that you realise how much harder we need to work on our game. We were playing these tours after a break of one year and we felt that we were improving day-by-day during the tour." The Haryana-born Udita has been a regular feature in the Indian camp since 2017 and in these past four years, she feels she has transformed as a player.

"Earlier, I was playing as a forward, but I felt like I didn't play to my potential. I also had a knee injury in 2019 which kept me out of the game for a long spell. I really had to work on my confidence during this phase. The team particularly chief coach Sjoerd Marijne and our Scientific Advisor Wayne Lombard were extremely supportive. I now play in the backline and really enjoy my roll and get to learn a lot from Deep Grace," she said. Back in the national coaching camp in SAI, Bengaluru after a brief break, Udita says her focus will be on aiming to make the final team for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"Each one in the group is as talented as the other and surely there will be a healthy competition to make the final team for the Tokyo Olympic Games. My focus will be on working on the areas I have been asked to improve individually and ensure I execute my role properly. Having done well against these top teams recently, the mood in the camp is upbeat ahead of the Olympics," Udita said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Thursday dropped Rs 318 to Rs 70,020 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery tumbled by Rs 318, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 70,020 per kg in a ...

Italian prosecutors prepare possible charges after concluding Genoa bridge probe - sources

Italian prosecutors are preparing possible charges against dozens of former employees of infrastructure group Atlantia after concluding an inquiry into a deadly motorway bridge collapse in 2018, sources with direct knowledge of the matter s...

Car explosion kills one, injures another in Uzbekistan

Tashkent Uzbekistan, April 22 ANIXinhua A compressed methane gas tank installed in a car has exploded, killing a man and injuring another at a gas station in southern Uzbekistans Qashqadaryo Region, the Uzbek Emergency Ministry said on Thur...

A-Pac financial institutions' Covid recovery to be long and laborious: S&P

Credit conditions have improved for Asia Pacific banks over the past quarter but the pandemic has set back finances of households and corporates with deeply negative effects on lenders, SP Global Ratings said on Thursday. Economies are reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021