Left Menu

Soccer-Fiorentina eye historic Juventus double as relegation battle intensifies

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:49 IST
Soccer-Fiorentina eye historic Juventus double as relegation battle intensifies

One of Italy's fiercest rivalries will have extra spice to it on Sunday when Fiorentina welcome Juventus to the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Juve chairman Andrea Agnelli has become public enemy number one for many after his Super League project suffered a humiliating collapse within 48 hours of its inception. Fiorentina, battling to keep their heads above water towards the wrong end of the table, would doubtless love nothing more than to derail Juve’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League in the week that they tried to leave the competition altogether.

The Viola earned a shock 3-0 win against Juve in Turin before Christmas, inflicting the first league defeat of the season on Andrea Pirlo’s side. There would be no sweeter timing for them to complete what would be a first league double against the Turin club since the 1968/69 season, the last time Fiorentina won the title.

CONTRASTING GOALS The rivalry stems not from geography but history, particularly Juventus' controversial 1981/82 Serie A and 1989/90 UEFA Cup title wins and the fury sparked by Roberto Baggio’s move from Florence to Turin in 1990.

However, Fiorentina are no longer fighting for silverware and league titles. After finishing 10th and 16th in the last two seasons, they are once again more preoccupied with maintaining their Serie A status than pushing towards Europe. While Juve are embroiled in a six-team battle for three Champions League spots, Fiorentina lead a pack of six teams between 13th and 18th place separated by five points with six games to go.

Coach Beppe Iachini, who was replaced by Cesare Prandelli in November only to resume his role when the former Italy boss resigned four months later, led his side to a crucial 2-1 win at Hellas Verona on Tuesday that ended a four-match winless run. The form of 21-year-old striker Dusan Vlahovic has been hugely encouraging, with the Serbian scoring seven goals in his last six Serie A matches, but Fiorentina are still a long way from safety.

ALL TO PLAY FOR Cagliari followed up an astonishing 4-3 win over Parma on Saturday, where they scored twice in stoppage time to complete a comeback, with a 1-0 victory at Udinese on Wednesday.

The Sardinian side have the momentum but remain in a perilous position, sitting 18th in the final relegation spot on 28 points and the lowest of six teams - the others being Fiorentina, Genoa and Spezia (33), Torino and Benevento (31) - within five points of each other. Parma (20 points) and Crotone (15) will require minor miracles to stay up.

Genoa and Spezia face off on Saturday, while on Sunday Cagliari host Roma and Benevento face Udinese, and on Monday Torino take on Napoli. At the other end of the table, leaders Inter Milan look to get back to winning ways after back-to-back draws against Napoli and Spezia when they face Verona on Sunday, and AC Milan face a tricky trip to Lazio on Monday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Closely monitoring oxygen supply, other states being given stock as per quota: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that he was closely monitoring oxygen supply and pointed out that the systems put in place were working well and other states too were being given stock as per the quota fixed by t...

Motor racing-Formula E moves Mexico City race to Puebla

The Mexican city of Puebla will replace Mexico City on Formula Es 2021 calendar with rounds in Marrakesh and the Chilean capital Santiago cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday. New York, London and Berlin will ...

Olympics-German athletes body challenges IOC ban on protests at Tokyo Games

Germanys athletes association said competitors should not be sanctioned for gestures such as taking a knee or lifting a fist in support of racial equality during the Tokyo Olympics. The International Olympic Committees IOC Rule 50 forbids a...

Ukraine "monitoring the situation" after Russia's order to withdraw forces

Ukraine said on Thursday it was monitoring the situation in its eastern regions following reports that Russia had ordered its armed forces to return to their places of deployment after drills near the Ukrainian border.Asked about the report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021