Left Menu

Green bags maiden Cricket Australia contract but some big names miss out

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 23-04-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 12:18 IST
Green bags maiden Cricket Australia contract but some big names miss out

All-rounder Cameron Green landed his maiden national contract but big names, including Matthew Wade and Travis Head, missed out as Cricket Australia on Friday announced a 17-strong list of contracted players for the upcoming season.

The 21-year-old Green, who scored 236 runs at 33.71 during the home four-Test series against India, was the only new name in the contract list which has been trimmed down to 17 players from 20 in previous years.

However, opener Joe Burns, all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinus along with former Test vice-captain Head and wicketkeeper-batsman Wade failed to get a deal for the 2021-2022 season, which includes the T20 World Cup in India and a home Ashes series.

''We have great confidence in the 17 players announced today as the Australian men's team enters a busy year of high-quality cricket across all three formats...,'' National Selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

Hohns gave two main reasons behind the size of the contract list.

''Firstly, we have seen format specialisation become increasingly prevalent in recent seasons which, accordingly, has resulted in a broader group of players representing Australia, often beyond the initial list of contracted players at the start of each year,'' he said.

''Secondly, we want to create an environment where players strive for national selection through consistent domestic performances and earn national contracts through consistent international performances.'' Green had made a mark in his maiden Test against India and also amassed 922 runs at 76.83, including three centuries, in the Marsh Sheffield Shield.

''Cameron is a player we believe will play an important role for Australian cricket after his impressive breakout summer,'' Hohns said.

''His 84 in the second innings against India at the SCG demonstrated excellent technique and resolve and we are confident his bowling will be impactful at international level.

''His domestic form was also outstanding, and we expect he will only get better with more international exposure.'' Hohns said those who have missed out are still eligible for national selection and can be upgraded to a central deal over the course of the year.

''But in naming these 17 players, we believe we have a strong core group which cover all forms of the game for the 12 months ahead.

''The NSP continues to hold Joe Burns, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis in high regard and expect that they, and many others across Australian Cricket, will continue to make strong cases for national selection next season.'' Cricket Australia men's contract list 2021-22: Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore PM names new finance minister in cabinet reshuffle - local media

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong picked a new finance minister on Friday as part of a planned cabinet reshuffle, local media reported.The finance ministry will be headed by Lawrence Wong, who is currently education minister. Wong is...

China says 3 citizens in UAE falsified tests

China says three of its citizens working in the United Arab Emirates have tampered with the results of their coronavirus tests required to return home.A statement from the Chinese Embassy said the three, working in the main business center ...

US defends restrictions on export of COVID-19 vaccine raw materials amid India's request to lift ban

Defending US restrictions on the export of key raw materials for the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine that threatens to slow Indias vaccination drive, a senior State Department official has said the Biden administrations first obligation is ...

Samajwadi Party leader Rammurti Singh Verma passes away

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party leader Rammurti Singh Verma died here on Friday following a prolonged illness, family sources said.He was 71.Verma was admitted at a private hospital in Bareilly on Wednesday and was undergo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021