Left Menu

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he will start ending hunger strike

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Friday he would begin gradually ending a hunger strike that he declared in prison on March 31 to demand proper medical care for leg and back pain. In an Instagram post, the fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin said that he still demanded that he be seen by a doctor of his own choosing and that he was losing feeling in parts of his legs and arms.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:48 IST
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he will start ending hunger strike

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Friday he would begin gradually ending a hunger strike that he declared in prison on March 31 to demand proper medical care for leg and back pain.

In an Instagram post, the fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin said that he still demanded that he be seen by a doctor of his own choosing and that he was losing feeling in parts of his legs and arms. He said, however, that he had been twice seen by civilian doctors. He added it would take him 24 days to gradually end the hunger strike and thanked the "good people" in Russia and around the world for their support.

"Thank you - I have now been examined twice by a panel of civilian doctors. The last time was just before the rally. They are doing tests and analyses and giving me the results and conclusions," he wrote. "I am not withdrawing my request to allow the necessary doctor to see me - I am losing feeling in areas of my arms and legs, and I want to understand what it is and how to treat it, but considering the progress and all the circumstances, I am beginning to come out of the hunger strike," he wrote.

Navalny is the principal focus of opposition to Putin, and his failing health after three weeks on hunger strike had drawn expressions of alarm from Western governments. Thousands of his supporters protested in cities all across Russia on Wednesday. The United States had warned Moscow it would face "consequences" if he died.

Navalny survived a poison attack with a nerve agent last year, which Russia denied carrying out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Bad news for RR as ECB rules Archer out of IPL

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Friday announced that star fast bowler Jofra Archer will not play in the ongoing 14th Indian Premier League, compounding his franchise Rajasthan Royals misery.The 26-year-old Archer returned to bow...

HC asks Nagpur collector to requisition oxygen plants of steel factories

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Nagpur district collector to consider requisitioning oxygen plants of four steel factories in Maharashtra to supply the life-saving gas for treatment of COVID-19 patients.A divis...

Meghalaya ministers donate 10 pc of three months' salary to CM Relief Fund for COVID-19

Extending their support to the state governments efforts in combating the pandemic, all ministers in Meghalaya have donated 10 per cent of their three months salary to the CM Relief Fund for COVID-19, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on ...

UK variant could be behind current COVID-19 surge in Delhi: NCDC chief

The current wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Delhi could have been fuelled by the UK variant as its prevalence in genomes sequenced nearly doubled from the second to the last week of March, Sujeet Singh, director of the National Centre f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021