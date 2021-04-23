Punjab Kings restrict MI to 131/6 despite Rohit half-century

Skipper Rohit Sharma scored his first half-century of the season but Mumbai Indians could only manage 131 for 6 against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League game here on Friday.

Skipper Rohit scored 63 off 52 balls while Suryakumar Yadav contributed 33 off 27 balls on a sluggish Chepauk surface.

The duo added 79 for the third wicket while Kieron Pollard chipped in with an unbeaten 16 off 12 balls towards the end.

For Punjab Kings, Deepak Hooda was economical with 1 for 15 in 3 overs, while Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi had the joint best figures of 2 for 21.

Brief Scores: MI 131 for 6 (Rohit Sharma 63 off 5 balls, Suryakumar Yadav33 off 27 balls, Mohd Shami 2/21, Ravi Bishnoi 2/21) vs Punjab Kings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)