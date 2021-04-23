Left Menu

AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World C'ships: Sachin clinches 8th gold as India conclude historic campaign with 11 medals

Sachin produced a remarkable performance to clinch the gold medal as the Indian contingent concluded their glorious campaign with an unprecedented 11 medals, including eight gold, at the 2021 AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships in Kielce, Poland on Friday.

23-04-2021
India boxer Sachin . Image Credit: ANI

Sachin produced a remarkable performance to clinch the gold medal as the Indian contingent concluded their glorious campaign with an unprecedented 11 medals, including eight gold, at the 2021 AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships in Kielce, Poland on Friday. With Sachin's gold, a 20-member contingent finished the 2021 edition with a historic eight gold and three bronze medals to emerge as one of the top boxing countries in the ongoing event. The previous best outing for India had come in the 2018 edition where they won 10 medals.

Sachin, who hails from Bhiwani, Haryana, made a cautious start against the highly skilled Yerbolat Sabyr in the men's 56kg final. The Indian made good use of feet and his swift movement coupled with quick fierce punches put pressure on his Kazakhstan opponent. The contest was evenly poised at the end of two rounds with Sabyr providing equal resistance. However, Sachin took charge of the game with the relentless attack in the final round before completing a 4-1 win and securing eighth gold for India at the ongoing championship.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian women's team scripted history and secured the highest medal haul at the prestigious event. Gitika (48kg), Naorem Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Poonam (57kg), Vinka (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), T Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) and Alfiya Pathan (+81kg) clinched gold medals as India finished at the No. 1 position in the women's section with seven gold medals. They bettered their previous best of five gold achieved during the 2017 edition held in Guwahati. Besides Sachin, Bishwamitra Chongthom (49kg), Ankit Narwal (64kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) managed to get bronze medals each in the men's section with their semi-finals finish. (ANI)

