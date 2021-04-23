Left Menu

Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-04-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 23:10 IST
Punjab Kings humbled defending champions Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in their IPL match here on Friday. Chasing a modest target of 132, Punjab Kings completed the task with 14 balls to spare.

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 60 and veteran Chris Gayle remained not out on 43 for the victors.

Earlier, MI skipper Rohit Sharma scored his first half-century of the season but still his team could only manage 131 for 6.

Skipper Rohit scored 63 off 52 balls while Suryakumar Yadav contributed 33 off 27 balls on a sluggish Chepauk surface.

The duo added 79 for the third wicket while Kieron Pollard chipped in with an unbeaten 16 off 12 balls towards the end.

For Punjab Kings, Deepak Hooda was economical with 1 for 15 in 3 overs, while Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi had the joint best figures of 2 for 21.

Brief Scores: MI 131 for 6 (Rohit Sharma 63 off 5 balls, Suryakumar Yadav33 off 27 balls, Mohd Shami 2/21, Ravi Bishnoi 2/21) Punjab Kings: 132 for 1 in 17.4 overs (KL Rahul 60 not out, Chris Gayle 43 not out).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

