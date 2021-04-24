Left Menu

MATCHDAY: Bayern Munich can seal title; Madrid hosts Betis

A look at whats happening in European soccer on Saturday GERMANY Bayern Munich can clinch a record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title with a win at home over Mainz. Liverpool was held to a 1-1 draw on Monday but the ailing Premier League champions will be looking to bolster their Champions League hopes by beating recently-improved Newcastle, which is closing in on safety after back-to-back wins.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 24-04-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 09:28 IST
MATCHDAY: Bayern Munich can seal title; Madrid hosts Betis

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Saturday: GERMANY Bayern Munich can clinch a record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title with a win at home over Mainz. It would be the Bavarian powerhouse's 31st German championship title overall including its first in 1932. The rest all came after the Bundesliga started in 1963. But Mainz will not make it easy for Hansi Flick's team. Mainz is fighting relegation and has shown a different side since Bo Svensson took over as coach. Mainz is unbeaten in six games with four wins in that run. Borussia Dortmund's Champions League credentials face a stern test at third-place Wolfsburg. Dortmund is four points behind fourth-place Eintracht Frankfurt, which visits Bayer Leverkusen for the late game. The top four qualify for Europe’s premier competition. Also, Union Berlin hosts Werder Bremen and Hoffenheim visits Freiburg.

SPAIN Real Madrid will again look to overcome a squad depleted by injuries and COVID-19 when it hosts Real Betis. It will be the second game Madrid plays since it promoted the derailed Super League scheme. A win would pull Madrid level on points with Spanish league leader Atlético Madrid before it plays on Sunday. Madrid will be without Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, Ferland Mendy because of injury. Federico Valverde has tested positive for the coronavirus. Karim Benzema, however, will aim to continue his strong scoring run after scoring nine goals in Madrid's last seven league games. Betis will be without playmaker Nabil Fekir, serving a red-card suspension. Alavés, which has improved under new coach Javi Calleja, will seek its first away win since November when it visits Valencia.

Relegation-threatened Elche hosts Levante seeking its first win in eight rounds, while Valladolid needs to beat Cádiz to ensure it doesn’t fall into the drop zone.

ENGLAND Liverpool was among the six Premier League clubs that signed up for the ill-fated Super League, with manager Jurgen Klopp and his players caught in the eye of the storm as they traveled to Leeds at the height of the anger. Liverpool was held to a 1-1 draw on Monday but the ailing Premier League champions will be looking to bolster their Champions League hopes by beating recently-improved Newcastle, which is closing in on safety after back-to-back wins. Liverpool is in seventh place — two points behind Chelsea and West Ham. Only goal difference separates them the London rivals as they meet on Saturday night, with fifth-place West Ham chasing Champions League qualification for the first time. Already-relegated Sheffield United takes on Brighton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Colour-coded sticker system for vehicles discontinued in Mumbai

Mumbai Police has issued an order to discontinue the Red, Green and Yellow stickers system for vehicles moving across the city carrying essential and medical items amid the COVID-19 pandemic. No reason has been specified for the discontinua...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, driving the SP 500 to a near-record closing high, after factory data and new home sales underscored a booming economy while megacap stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week.The bounceba...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, driving the SP 500 to a near-record closing high, after factory data and new home sales underscored a booming economy while big tech stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week. The bounce...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

U.S. stocks rose in a broad rally on Friday as increased factory output and housing data supported expectations of a swift economic recoverywhile big tech stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week.The bounceback follo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021