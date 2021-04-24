Left Menu

Cologne beats Augsburg 3-2 to boost Bundesliga survival hope

Funkels team defeated second-placed Leipzig on Tuesday.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 24-04-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 10:02 IST
Cologne beats Augsburg 3-2 to boost Bundesliga survival hope

Cologne boosted its chances of Bundesliga survival with a 3-2 win over relegation rival Augsburg.

Ondrej Duda scored twice in the first half as Cologne jumped above Hertha Berlin into the relegation playoff place, four points behind Augsburg, to start the 31st round. Three rounds remain after this weekend, but Hertha will have played three games less due to a two-week quarantine period following a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

Hertha will return on May 3 for a punishing schedule of five games every three days before the last round a week later.

Duda opened the scoring in spectacular fashion in the eighth minute, meeting Ellyes Skhiri’s cross from a volley outside the penalty area to send the ball inside the top right corner.

Florian Kainz grabbed the visitors’ second goal in the 23rd, and 10 minutes later Duda made it 3-0 with another fine strike inside the right post.

Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich made two changes before halftime, then another at the break.

It seemed to work as substitute Robert Gumny pulled one back in the 54th, and eight minutes later Ruben Vargas scored Augsburg’s second goal.

But Cologne held on for its second win in three games under new coach Friedhelm Funkel. Funkel's team defeated second-placed Leipzig on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar junta chief arrives for Southeast Asian leaders summit on crisis

Myanmar General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the military takeover that sparked turmoil in his country, arrived in Jakarta on Saturday for a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders seeking try to forge a path to end the violence in the impoverished ...

Justice NV Ramana sworn in as 48th Chief Justice of India

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.Justice Ramana took the oath at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime M...

Rugby-Reds negotiate for Queensland return amid Perth COVID lockdown

The Queensland Rugby Union QRU is in negotiations with the state government to allow its Super Rugby team to return home without having to undergo 14 days of hotel quarantine ahead of their championship final on May 8. Perth was sent into a...

China names Mars rover for traditional fire god

Chinas first Mars rover will be named Zhurong after a traditional fire god, the government announced Saturday.The rover is aboard the Tianwen-1 probe that arrived in Mars orbit on Feb 24 and is due to land in May to look for evidence of lif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021