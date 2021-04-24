Left Menu

Rugby-Reds negotiate for Queensland return amid Perth COVID lockdown

The Queensland Rugby Union (QRU) is in negotiations with the state government to allow its Super Rugby team to return home without having to undergo 14 days of hotel quarantine ahead of their championship final on May 8.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 24-04-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 11:20 IST
Rugby-Reds negotiate for Queensland return amid Perth COVID lockdown

The Queensland Rugby Union (QRU) is in negotiations with the state government to allow its Super Rugby team to return home without having to undergo 14 days of hotel quarantine ahead of their championship final on May 8. Perth was sent into a three-day lockdown because of a single case of COVID-19 at midnight on Friday, a few hours after the Reds had lost their final match of the regular season to the Western Force in the city.

Under Queensland's health regulations, anyone arriving in the state from Perth from Saturday is obliged to undergo a two-week quarantine at an approved facility. The Reds squad will travel from Perth to Sydney by charter flight on Saturday before negotiating the final leg of the journey back home to Brisbane.

The QRU said it had held "positive conversations" with the government to allow some flexibility in the isolation requirements. "The QRU is in the process of submitting a request to activate the same successful model employed last year where the Reds playing squad and team staff were in home quarantine and a bubble at Ballymore," the QRU said in a statement.

"This is to ensure the team can continue training preparations ahead of their Super Rugby AU Grand Final on Saturday 8 May at (Lang Park)." The Reds finished top of the Super Rugby AU standings to secure the right to host the final against the winner of a playoff between the ACT Brumbies and Western Force in Canberra next week.

The Perth lockdown also impacted other professional sporting action in Australia over the weekend. An A-League soccer match scheduled for Sunday in Queensland between the Brisbane Roar and Perth Glory has been postponed, while an Australian rules game between Fremantle Dockers and North Melbourne will go ahead without a crowd on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 case fatality rate slides to 1.14 per cent

The national COVID-19 mortality rate has dropped and currently stands at 1.14 per cent, the union health ministry informed on Saturday. The death toll stood at 1,66,10,481 with 2,624 fatalities reported in 24 hours out of which Maharashtra...

Kerala govt docs call for COVID-19 war room in medical colleges

A section of doctors have urged the Kerala government to set up a COVID-19 war room in state-run medical colleges to coordinate the treatment arrangements for the pandemic and implement special disability insurance for medical staff sufferi...

Will hang anyone blocking oxygen supply: HC

The Delhi High Court said on Saturday that if any official at the central, state or local administration was obstructing in the picking up or supply of oxygen, then it would hang that person.The observation by a bench of Justices Vipin Sang...

Kuwait suspends all commercial flights from India amid COVID-19 surge

Kuwait on Saturday suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India until further notice due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.The move came after instructions from health authorities.Kuwaits directorate general of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021