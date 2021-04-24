AIFF condoles death of former India winger Pronab Ganguly

The All India Football Federation has condoled the death of former India football team winger Pronab Ganguly, who passed away on Friday. Ganguly had made his debut for the Blue Tigers in the 1969 Merdeka Cup against Burma in Kuala Lumpur, on November 2.

Praful Patel, President, AIFF, said in his condolence message: "It is sad to hear that Mr. Ganguly is no more. I share the grief." General Secretary Kushal Das expressed: "Ganguly was a winger of repute. My condolences to his family. We pray for his soul to rest in peace."

On the domestic front, Pronab Ganguly was a two-time Santosh Trophy winner with Bengal (1969 and 1971), having netted eight goals for his state. Having played for Mohun Bagan for seven years, Ganguly had won a number of domestic titles in club football, including the Calcutta Football League (1969), the IFA Shield (1969), Rovers Cup (1968, 1970, 1971, 1972), and many more. (ANI)

