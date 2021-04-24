Left Menu

AIFF condoles death of former India winger Pronab Ganguly

The All India Football Federation has condoled the death of former India football team winger Pronab Ganguly, who passed away on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 14:16 IST
AIFF condoles death of former India winger Pronab Ganguly
AIFF logo . Image Credit: ANI

The All India Football Federation has condoled the death of former India football team winger Pronab Ganguly, who passed away on Friday. Ganguly had made his debut for the Blue Tigers in the 1969 Merdeka Cup against Burma in Kuala Lumpur, on November 2.

Praful Patel, President, AIFF, said in his condolence message: "It is sad to hear that Mr. Ganguly is no more. I share the grief." General Secretary Kushal Das expressed: "Ganguly was a winger of repute. My condolences to his family. We pray for his soul to rest in peace."

On the domestic front, Pronab Ganguly was a two-time Santosh Trophy winner with Bengal (1969 and 1971), having netted eight goals for his state. Having played for Mohun Bagan for seven years, Ganguly had won a number of domestic titles in club football, including the Calcutta Football League (1969), the IFA Shield (1969), Rovers Cup (1968, 1970, 1971, 1972), and many more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesian navy says items found from missing submarine, indicating the vessel with 53 crew members has sunk.

Indonesian navy says items found from missing submarine, indicating the vessel with 53 crew members has sunk....

Iran to bar travellers from India over COVID-19 variant, officials say

Iran said on Saturday that it would bar travellers from India over a COVID-19 variant to avert its spread in the already stricken country. Officials, however, did not say if any cases of the variant first identified in India in late March h...

Government doing its best but, perhaps, it too is helpless: Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman Dr D S Rana on oxygen crisis.

Government doing its best but, perhaps, it too is helpless Delhis Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman Dr D S Rana on oxygen crisis....

Russia reports 8,828 new COVID-19 cases, 399 deaths

Russia reported 8,828 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including 2,541 in Moscow, which took the national tally to 4,753,789 since the start of the pandemic.The coronavirus crisis center said 399 more deaths of coronavirus patients had be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021