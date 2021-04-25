Left Menu

Tennis-Karatsev stuns Djokovic to reach Serbia Open final

Updated: 25-04-2021 00:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Novak Djokovic crashed out of his own tournament after Russia's Aslan Karatsev beat him 7-5 4-6 6-4 on Saturday to reach the Serbia Open final and avenge the Australian Open semi-final defeat by the world number one.

Djokovic suffered his second successive shock exit on red clay in quick succession after he was beaten by Briton Dan Evans in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters last week, having failed to convert a barrage of breakpoints against Karatsev.

The Russian will meet either Japan's Daniel Taro or Italian Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final at Djokovic's tennis centre in downtown Belgrade by the Danube river.

