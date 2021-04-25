Strong start by Anika and Meghan in US Women’s 4-ball

India's Anika Varma and American Meghan Royal combined superbly on a windy day to card an even par 72 in the first round of the 6th U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship.

The Indo-American duo had 36-36 on the front and back nine of the Maridoe Golf Club.

Anika, playing her third USGA event, and Meghan had one birdie and one bogey on either side of the course on a day when the winds gusted to more than 20 miles an hour.

Anika and Meghan, both 16, were three shots behind the four co-leaders, who carded 69 each. Four teams, including junior Ami Gianchandani and Kaitlyn Lee, 2019 runners-up Casey Weidenfeld and Jillian Bourdage, 13-year-old Gianna Clemente and Avery Zweig, and Karoline Tuttle and Sophie Linder, shot 69.

Six sides posted rounds of 2-under 70.

The 64 sides will play one additional 18-hole round of stroke play on Sunday and the top 32 sides will advance to match play on Monday. The round of 16 will be contested on Tuesday morning while the quarterfinal will take place in the afternoon. The semi-final round and 18-hole final will take place on Wednesday.

