Left Menu

Rishabh Pant urges people to follow Centre's guidelines on COVID-19

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Sunday urged people to follow government advice and help everyone around as the country is battling with the second COVID-19 wave.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 19:07 IST
Rishabh Pant urges people to follow Centre's guidelines on COVID-19
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Sunday urged people to follow government advice and help everyone around as the country is battling with the second COVID-19 wave. Ahead of their game against SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday, wicketkeeper-batsman also requested people, who have recovered from coronavirus, to donate their plasma.

"I want to share a very important thing with you. COVID-19 cases are increasing in the country for the past few months, I request you all to not take things lightly and follow the government and experts' advice. If you share any information please verify it before sharing. If you have defeated COVID-19 so please donate your plasma. Help everyone around you, sending you my love and support," Pant said in a video shared by Delhi Capitals official Twitter handle. Earlier in the day, RCB's official Twitter handle posted a video in which the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Glenn Maxwell can be seen urging people to stay at home and follow all necessary precautions.

The video starts off with a message by Virat Kohli, who says: "Hi, I am Virat Kohli, as a captain I try to lead from the front and help people around. I request all of you to do the same, sanitise your hands, step out only if necessary and wear your masks at all times." The message is backed up by AB de Villiers, who says: "Hi, it is Ab de Villiers, you cannot wait for a superhero when the going gets tough, you need to be the superhero. With the COVID pandemic, the best way to stay safe is by staying at home. Together, let's survive these tough times."

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell then says that the side is looking to provide entertainment in these tough times but he wants people to stay home and stay safe. "Our priority right now is to provide you entertainment and hopefully giving you joy. In return, I am just asking to follow all precautions to stay safe and beat COVID," said Maxwell.

India recorded 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,767 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The country's total infection count has mounted to 1,69,60,172 cases, while 1,92,311 people have so far succumbed to the viral infection so far.

Currently, there are 26,82,751 active COVID-19 cases in the country, said the official data of the ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

FDA to scrutinise unproven cancer drugs after 10-year gap

Each year the U.S. approves dozens of new uses for cancer drugs based on early signs that they can shrink or slow the spread of tumors. But how often do those initial results translate into longer, healthier lives for patients That seemingl...

Five arrested for black marketing, selling fake Remdesivir injection in Indore

Five people have been arrested in Indore for black marketing and selling of fake Remdesivir injection. Oof tut he five accused arrested on Saturday, three were arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir injection while the other two were ar...

EU to respond rapidly to India's request for help

The European Union on Sunday said it is pooling in resources to respond rapidly to help Indias fight against the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.A senior official of the 27-nation powerful bloc said the European Union EU has already act...

11,000 more construction workers to get Rs 5,000 aid in coming days: Delhi govt

Nearly 11,000 more construction workers in the national capital registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will receive a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 in the coming days, a statement from the offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021