IPL 2021: Kohli fined for RCB's slow over-rate against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakhs for his side's slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 22:18 IST
RCB skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakhs for his side's slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Ravindra Jadeja whacked 37 runs in the final over of CSK's innings and then came back to pick three wickets as MS Dhoni-led side thrashed RCB by 69 runs. The all-rounder smashed 62 runs in just 28 balls, with the help of five 6s and four 4s, as CSK scored 191 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, RCB managed to score 122/9 and suffered their first defeat of the ongoing IPL. "RCB captain Virat Kohli has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against CSK at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 25," IPL said in a release.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakhs," it added. RCB will now lock horns with Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (ANI)

