Left Menu

Tennis-Berrettini sinks Karatsev to win Serbia Open

"It's been an amazing week and I am delighted to have won this tournament with my family watching." World number 28 Karatsev, who broke on to the big stage earlier this year as he reached the Australian Open semis in February and won the Dubai tennis championship last month, praised his rival.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 25-04-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 23:50 IST
Tennis-Berrettini sinks Karatsev to win Serbia Open
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italian Matteo Berrettini won the Serbia Open after beating Russia's Aslan Karatsev 6-1 3-6 7-6(0) in the final at Novak Djokovc's claycourt tennis centre in downtown Belgrade by the Danube river on Sunday. Berrettini blew away Karatsev in the third set tiebreak 7-0 as the Russian showed signs of fatigue in the opening set and the tiebreaker after a gruelling three-and-a-half hour win over world number one Djokovic in Saturday's semi-final.

Karatsev dug deep to haul himself back into the match after he was brushed aside in the opening set and having stayed afloat thanks to his big serve, the Russian saved a match-point to force the tiebreak. But he was an empty vessel in the home straight as world number 10 Berrettini kept firing baseline shots which kept his rival on the back foot.

"It was a really good fight, it's been a pleasure being here as I came back from injury and I have to thank my team for all their hard work," Berrettini said courtside after lifting the trophy. "It's been an amazing week and I am delighted to have won this tournament with my family watching."

World number 28 Karatsev, who broke on to the big stage earlier this year as he reached the Australian Open semis in February and won the Dubai tennis championship last month, praised his rival. "Congratulations to Matteo and his team, they did a great job here. It's been an amazing year for me and I am looking forward to the upcoming tournaments." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil cuts number of vaccines expected to be delivered by 30%; India reports record rise in coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Hoarding of oxygen, medicines creates panic shortage: Experts

Noting that hoarding of oxygen and injections like remdesivir is leading to panic and creating their shortage in market, top health experts on Sunday said COVID-19 is a mild infection and that for 85-90 per cent people only symptomatic trea...

Over-reliant on top-order, SRH sink to Super Over defeat against DC

Sunrisers Hyderabads inept middle-order show foiled their splendid bowling effort as they slumped to yet another in Indian Premier League IPL, losing Sundays contest against Delhi Capitals via Super Over, here. Hyderabad spinners Rashid Kha...

4 detained after damaging police vehicle in UP's Sambhal

Four persons have been detained for damaging a police vehicle after a team had gone to arrest a man accused in a case under the UP Gangsters Act here, officials said on Sunday.Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Jaiswal said on Saturda...

German contender wants tougher stance on China, Russia

A leading contender to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor this fall has called for dialogue and toughness toward China when it comes to defending democratic values and human rights.Annalena Baerbock, the environmentalist Greens cand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021