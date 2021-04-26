Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Timberwolves rally from 17 down to shock Jazz

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points with 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied from a 17-point deficit to stun the Utah Jazz, 101-96, on Saturday night in Salt Lake City. Anthony Edwards contributed 23 points with nine boards, five steals and four assists, D'Angelo Russell scored 23 points, and Josh Okogie hit two clutch free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining to seal the upset for Minnesota.

MLB roundup: Yankees' Gerritt Cole wins duel with Indians' Shane Bieber

Gerrit Cole struck out 11 in seven dominating innings while Aaron Hicks and Rougned Odor hit fifth-inning homers off Shane Bieber, lifting the visiting New York Yankees to a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians Saturday night. Cole (3-1) allowed a run on three hits to post his third double-digit strikeout game this season and 41st regular season game with at least 10 strikeouts. The performance gave Cole 50 strikeouts through his first five games to break the team record of 46 set by Bob Turley in 1955 and matched by Masahiro Tanaka in 2014.

Soccer-Man City win record-equalling fourth straight League Cup

Manchester City claimed a record-equalling fourth successive League Cup triumph as Aymeric Laporte's late header sealed a deserved 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Spurs had soaked up intense City pressure for most of the game to somehow stay in contention at Wembley Stadium.

Tennis-Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas to claim 12th Barcelona Open title

Rafa Nadal saved a match point before defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-7(6) 7-5 to claim a record-extending 12th Barcelona Open title on Sunday, ending his Greek opponent's nine-game unbeaten start to the European claycourt swing. Having collected his first title of the 2021 season, Nadal, 34, will leapfrog Russian Daniil Medvedev to take back the world number two spot in the updated ATP rankings on Monday.

Mixed Martial Arts-Usman, Namajunas score KO title fight wins at UFC 261

Kamaru Usman knocked Jorge Masvidal out cold to retain his UFC welterweight belt while Rose Namajunas pulled off a stunning first-round head kick KO to dethrone strawweight champ Zhang Weili at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday. In the third title fight on the bill, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko dominated Jessica Andrade as she coasted to a second-round technical knockout victory to retain her crown.

NFL and Clubhouse partner on 2021 NFL draft programming lineup

Audio-chat app Clubhouse and the National Football League (NFL) are teaming up to produce an exclusive lineup of programming throughout the week of the 2021 NFL Draft, the social media app said in a statement on Sunday. The NFL will host a series of rooms throughout the week around the Draft starting from Monday, which includes a pre-Draft assessment of the prospective players, Clubhouse said.

Soccer's next 'super' projects are already in the works

The breakaway European Super League may have ended in dramatic failure last week but it is far from the end of radical proposals for new competitions in the world game. The status quo of European football survived a major challenge from the 12 English, Italian and Spanish clubs who announced their breakaway only for it to collapse within 48 hours as the Premier League's "Big Six" pulled out.

Tennis-Andreescu out of Madrid Open after positive COVID-19 test

World number six Bianca Andreescu is out of the Madrid Open after testing positive for COVID-19, the Canadian confirmed on social media Sunday. The 20-year-old said she tested negative twice before flying to Madrid for the tournament, which is set to begin Friday, but was told upon arrival that she had produced a positive test.

Soccer-It almost sounds like old times as fans return to Wembley

It almost felt like old times at Wembley on Sunday as a crowd of 8,000 watched Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup final -- the biggest attendance at a UK sporting event since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. As part of the British government's Events Research Programme (ERP), the final was being used as a pilot event to test the safe return of supporters.

NFL exec: Deshaun Watson situation 'not good for anybody'

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent became the first league official to address the legal issues facing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, saying it "is not good for anybody." Speaking Saturday on FOX Sports Radio's "Up On Game" show, Vincent said the league must let the legal system do its job.

