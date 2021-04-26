Left Menu

Not thinking about Purple Cap, just looking to perform: Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals' pacer Avesh Khan has said that he is not thinking about winning the Purple Cap in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season and he is just focusing on giving consistent performances.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-04-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 10:13 IST
Avesh Khan celebrates after taking wicket against SRH. (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals' pacer Avesh Khan has said that he is not thinking about winning the Purple Cap in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season and he is just focusing on giving consistent performances. Kane Williamson played an unbeaten knock of 66 but he did not find supporting batsmen at the other end, but a 14-run cameo from Jagadeesha Suchith took the match into a Super Over here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. In the end, Delhi Capitals managed to chase eight runs in the Super Over to win the match.

Avesh Khan scalped three wickets in the match and he is now at the second position for taking most wickets this season. So far, the seamer has scalped 11 wickets from five games and he is only behind RCB's Harshal Patel who has taken 15 wickets so far. "The captain and coach told me that I will be playing in this IPL from the very first game. I have been able to fulfill their expectations, I am trying to continue my form and help the team win more games. The ball was stopping a bit on this Chennai wicket so I was looking to bowl slower balls, I was trying to make him hit towards the longer boundary," Avesh told Axar Patel in a video posted on the IPL website.

"I am at the number two position in the list for taking most wickets this season. I am not thinking about the Purple Cap, I am just looking to perform," he added. Earlier, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant played knocks of 53 and 37 respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a score of 159/4 in the allotted twenty overs. Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith also chipped in with knocks of 28 and 34 while for SRH, Siddarth Kaul returned with two wickets.

Delhi Capitals is now at second place in the points table with 8 points from 5 matches. The side will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

