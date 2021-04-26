Left Menu

Leipzig beat Stuttgart 2-0 to keep slim Bundesliga hopes alive

PTI | Stuttgart | Updated: 26-04-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 12:26 IST
Leipzig kept Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich waiting for its title with a 2-0 win over 10-man Stuttgart.

Leipzig's task was made easier early on when Stuttgart's Naouirou Ahamada was sent off for a studs-up challenge on Amadou Haidara on Sunday. Referee Deniz Aytekin initially showed yellow but changed his mind after getting a prompt from the video referee to check replays.

Haidara made the breakthrough right after it, when Dani Olmo crossed for the Mali midfielder to score his third goal of the season.

Kobel produced an outstanding double-save to deny Angelino, and Olmo from the rebound, in the 63rd - four minutes before Emil Forsberg made it 2-0 with a penalty.

