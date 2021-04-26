Left Menu

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham leads global vaccination drive during World Immunization Week

Former Manchester United legend and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham is fronting a global initiative to inspire confidence in vaccines and encourage parents around the world to vaccinate their children against deadly diseases.

ANI | New York | Updated: 26-04-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 15:02 IST
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham leads global vaccination drive during World Immunization Week
England and Man United legend David Beckham (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former Manchester United legend and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham is fronting a global initiative to inspire confidence in vaccines and encourage parents around the world to vaccinate their children against deadly diseases. In a video released ahead of World Immunization Week, Beckham, talks about the loss of everyday activities due to COVID-19, such as hugs with family, spending time with friends, and being with the people we love.

Beckham, founder of the 7 Fund for UNICEF, encourages parents to vaccinate themselves so that they can be safe. He also urges families to ensure that their children are receiving routine vaccinations to protect them against diseases such as diphtheria, measles, and polio. "In the last year, COVID-19 has shown us how much we take for granted but it has also reminded us about the power of vaccines. Vaccines work, saving millions of lives every year," said Beckham.

"I have learned through my work with UNICEF just how important they are for the health of our loved ones. Yet too many children around the world don't get the routine vaccines they need to be safe from deadly diseases." "That's why this World Immunization Week, I'm so proud to be joining UNICEF and partners to encourage parents to vaccinate themselves and their children," the former England captain added.

Alongside Beckham, UNICEF Ambassadors and supporters Orlando Bloom, Sofia Carson, Olivia Colman, Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lin, Alyssa Milano, Jessie Ware and others will take part in a series of online conversations about vaccines, including with health care workers, teachers and vaccine experts from around the world. To help spread the word online about the effectiveness of vaccines, starting on Monday UNICEF will join with global partners and funders to rally parents, health workers and the public to become online advocates for vaccines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin says date and location of Putin-Biden summit not yet decided

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia and the United States had not yet agreed on a date and place for a summit meeting of President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin and that many factors still needed to be looked at before it is fin...

Britain's Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to visit Japan, S Korea on maiden deployment

Britains HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier will lead a flotilla of Royal Navy ships through Asian waters on port visits to Japan and South Korea on its maiden deployment, the British embassy in Tokyo said on Monday.The high-profile visit...

K'taka govt announces state wide "close down" for 14 days from Tuesday night

Aimed at controlling the COVID-19 spike, the Karnataka government on Monday announced close down across the state for 14 days from Tuesday night.The state cabinet also decided to provide COVID-19 vaccinations free of cost at government hosp...

Suzuki Motorcycle India drives in new Hayabusa at Rs 16.4 lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday said it has launched the third generation version of its flagship sports bike Hayabusa in the country at a price of Rs 16.4 lakh ex-showroom Delhi.The all new Hayabusa has been launched with a full model ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021