Left Menu

IPL 2021: KKR win toss, opt to bowl against Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League encounter here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:22 IST
IPL 2021: KKR win toss, opt to bowl against Punjab Kings
KKR take on Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. (Photo/ KKR Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League encounter here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. At the time of toss, Morgan said: "We're going to bowl first. Excellent ground and good outfield, seems a good surface. We're going with the same team. We're looking to make a big step forward today. We believe in the guys within the squad and the playing XI. Moving forward, we'll see a lot more depth from our squad. I think there is the only way to go (from here). Getting on a losing streak can hurt a bit. We have the opportunity to turn it around and we know it can change quickly."On the other hand, Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul said, "It's a new venue and new pitch, important we get off to a good start. That (crowd) would have been lovely but it's important that our country fights back from this. Games like that (win over MI) helps us a lot, difficult wicket to chase and glad that me and Chris could finish it off. Such wins bring the group together. He (Gayle) keeps things light in the dressing room."

KKR is at the bottom of the table with four defeats in their five games of the season while Punjab is at fifth spot with two wins in five matches. Punjab crushed Mumbai Indians in their last game as they registered a nine-wicket win while the Morgan-led side has lost the last four games.

Teams: Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh. Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Punjab govt orders closure of shops by 5 pm

In a bid to tackle the coronavirus spread, the Punjab government has ordered the closure of shops by 5 pm and extended the night curfew by two hours.All shops will remain open till 5 pm, said Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar addressing me...

Jindal Stainless-run school to turn into COVID hospital in Hisar

Jindal Stainless Ltd JSL on Monday said its O P Jindal Modern School in Hisar will be turned into a 500-bed emergency COVID hospital.A decision in this regard was taken on Monday by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at a meeting wi...

British Airways CEO says 'great opportunity' for UK-U.S. travel

The chief executive of British Airways said there was a great opportunity for Britain and the United States to open a travel corridor given their high vaccination rates, and said he was optimistic for European travel from June onwards.Airli...

75.06 pc turnout registered in phase 7 of WB Assembly polls

A total of 75.06 per cent voter turnout was registered on Monday in phase seven of the West Bengal Assembly polls, the Election Commission said.The poll panel noted that the turnout figures were provisional and were recorded at 5 pm when th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021