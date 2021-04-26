Left Menu

Shooting: ISSF World Cup in Baku will not take place due to pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:08 IST
Shooting: ISSF World Cup in Baku will not take place due to pandemic

The upcoming ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, scheduled to be held just before the Tokyo Olympics, will not take place due to a surge inCovid-19 cases in the host country.

The tournament was to take place from June 21-July 2 and would have served as good preparatory ground for all shooters who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Azerbaijan Shooting Fedeartion (ASF) has informed the International Shooting Sport Federation that due to the a surge in Covid-19 cases in Azerbaijan, the country’s government ''considered it inappropriate and unsafe to organise ISSF World Cup in Baku,'' the world governing body said in a statement.

''Considering all above stated we are forced to inform you that ISSF World Cup Baku 2021 will not take place,'' the ISSF quote the ASF as saying.

''We are really sorry about that, but there was no other solution, since health of participants is a main priority for all of us.'' India will be fielding a 15-member contingent in the Tokyo Games, and the combined World Cup in Baku was the last top international outing for the shooters before the sporting showpiece in the Japanese capital.

The Tokyo Olympics Games are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Rising COVID-19 cases: AP orders closure of gyms, swimming

In view of surging COVID-19 cases, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday ordered temporary closure of sports complexes, gyms, swimming pools and spas in the state.The state has 95,131 active casesas of Monday morning and 7,736 casualties....

Chloe Zhao makes Oscars history as first Asian woman best director

LOS ANGELES, April 25 Reuters - Chinese-born filmmaker Chloe Zhao, who told the story of financially stretched van dwellers in U.S. recession-era tale Nomadland, on Sunday became the first Asian woman and second woman ever to win best dire...

IAF brings six empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai: Officials

The Indian Air Force on Monday airlifted six empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai and positioned them at Panagarh in West Bengal for refilling, officials said.The IAF is planning to bring from Dubai another six oxygen containers on ...

Social distancing, use of masks essential to prevent spread of COVID: Govt

Social distancing and use of masks are essential measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection, the government said on Monday. Addressing a news conference, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Wel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021