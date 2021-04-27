Left Menu

IPL: Premier League, Bundesliga displayed that sport can continue in lockdown, says Morgan

Following their second win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan spoke about the COVID-19 situation in India.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 27-04-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 10:20 IST
IPL: Premier League, Bundesliga displayed that sport can continue in lockdown, says Morgan
KKR players celebrates after taking a wicket (Image: BCCI/IPL) . Image Credit: ANI

Following their second win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan spoke about the COVID-19 situation in India. With the second COVID-19 wave rampant across the country, Morgan said the side is constantly talking about it within the KKR camp and admitted that the players are lucky enough to not get "affected by it very much" as they are in a bio-secure bubble.

"Yes, we're constantly talking about this situation that's unfolding outside of our bubble. It's not nice watching from afar, considering how lucky we are to be in a bubble and not be affected by it very much," said Morgan while replying to a query from ANI in a virtual press conference following their win over Punjab Kings. "We obviously lend our support and heartfelt gratitude to everybody who is ill or going through tough times.

"Certainly, in the UK last year, we went through severe lockdown for prolonged periods of time and it looked for a long time that cricket wasn't going to be played for our summer. But coming together and working together, certainly, with the guidance of the government, the England cricket board and everybody at home helped change that," he added. The England limited-overs captain cited the examples of Premier League and Bundesliga, the tournaments which were played despite the countries being in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Morgan feels the ongoing IPL should continue as long as "it doesn't disturb what's happening in the public eye".

"Yeah, I think certainly when we came out of our first initial lockdown period, I remember the first sport being on TV was probably in New Zealand and Australia. It was a rugby union and rugby league. Then slowly, the Bundesliga started, then the Premier League started," said Morgan. "And that almost displayed that you can play sport while the country is almost in full lockdown. If there's a template to make that happen, it has happened, but also as long as it doesn't disturb what's happening in the public eye," he added.

KKR pacer Pat Cummins has donated $50,000 to the PM-Cares Fund and also urged fellow players who are participating in the ongoing IPL 2021, to come forward and donate as India fight the coronavirus pandemic. KKR are at the fifth spot in the points table and will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Gymnastics-Jamaica's Francis says full-body suits empowering for women athletes

Jamaicas Danusia Francis said the decision by German athletes to compete in full-body suits at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships last week was empowering for women. Sarah Voss donned a full-body suit at the Basel event and was ...

Sports News Roundup: Canadiens' Cole Caufield set for NHL debut vs. Flames; Australia sends Brisbane 2032 bid guarantees to IOC and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Canadiens Cole Caufield set for NHL debut vs. FlamesMontreal Canadiens fans will eagerly watch Monday nights game against the Calgary Flames as 20-year-old prospect Cole Caufield makes hi...

Clean electrification and hydrogen can deliver net-zero by 2050, says global private-sector coalition

The Energy Transitions Commission ETC, a coalition of more than 45 leaders from global energy producers, energy industries, financial institutions, and environmental advocates including ArcelorMittal, Bank of America, BP, Development Resea...

Coforge raises Rs 340 cr via non-convertible bonds 

New Delhi, Apr 27 PTI IT firm Coforge Ltd, formerly NIIT Technologies, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 340 crore through issuance of non-convertible bonds on private placement basis.The board of directors of the company has approved allotm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021