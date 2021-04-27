Left Menu

Cricket-'We'll get you home safely', BCCI tells IPL players -reports

"The BCCI will do everything to ensure that you reach your respective destinations seamlessly," Amin wrote, according to local media reports. "Rest assured that the tournament isn't over for BCCI till each one of you has reached your home, safe and sound." Vital medical supplies poured into India on Tuesday with the country's new caseload running at well over 300,000 a day and with 2,771 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country's toll so far to 197,894. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said his country will not prioritise IPL players for repatriation.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:35 IST
Cricket-'We'll get you home safely', BCCI tells IPL players -reports

India's cricket board, the BCCI, on Tuesday told players it will ensure their safe return home once the ongoing Twenty20 tournament is completed, in a charm offensive as the COVID-19 pandemic grips the country, local media reported. Australia's Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye have cut short their IPL season and gone home, while India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has pulled out as the south Asian nation grapples with skyrocketing case numbers.

In a letter to players, BCCI interim CEO Hemang Amin assured players full support during and after the tournament, which is being played under biosecurity protocols and ends at the end of May. "The BCCI will do everything to ensure that you reach your respective destinations seamlessly," Amin wrote, according to local media reports.

"Rest assured that the tournament isn't over for BCCI till each one of you has reached your home, safe and sound." Vital medical supplies poured into India on Tuesday with the country's new caseload running at well over 300,000 a day and with 2,771 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country's toll so far to 197,894.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said his country will not prioritise IPL players for repatriation. Amin said the cricketers were playing for more than just the a trophy.

"As some of you have said, 'If we can help distract people from all the troubles of recent times, even if it is for a short while, we have done a great job'," he wrote. "If, even for a minute, you can bring a smile on someone's face, then you have done well. While you are professionals and will play to win, this time you are also playing for something much more important... humanity."

BCCI officials were not immediately available to comment. The IPL regular season ends on May 23, followed by playoffs and a final on May 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: COVID patient fails to get bed, dies; family attacks hospital staff

Family members of a woman, who allegedly died due to COVID-19 after failing to get a bed at Apollo Hospital in south Delhi, attacked the staff of the private healthcare facility on Tuesday, police said. However, they said no complaint has b...

Low expectations dog UN bid to relaunch Cyprus peace talks

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres is realistic about the chances of resuming formal talks to reunify ethnically split Cyprus, a UN spokesman said on Tuesday, amid low expectations that a fresh bid to reinvigorate dormant negotiations wi...

PM Modi's aunt dies during COVID-19 treatment

Prime Minister Narendra Modis aunt Narmadaben Modi who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection died at the civil hospital here on Tuesday, the family said.Narmadaben 80 lived in the New Ranip area of the city with her children.Ou...

France's Le Maire says EU recovery plan must be implemented as it stands

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that the European Unions key challenge now is to implement the European recovery plan as it stands.At a new conference with his German counterpart he also said that comparisons between the US and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021