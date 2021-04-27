Left Menu

Soccer-Nagelsmann to take over as Bayern Munich coach from next season

"Despite his young age he has already had an impressive track record." "We are convinced that with Julian Nagelsmann we will continue the success of the past years." Known for his meticulous tactical preparation, Nagelsmann led Leipzig to third place in his first season as well as the Champions League last four, and his team still have an outside shot at this year's title, lying seven points behind Bayern with three games remaining. He will, however, have great expectations upon him after Flick won every title available in the 2019-20 season with a six-trophy run.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:35 IST
Soccer-Nagelsmann to take over as Bayern Munich coach from next season

Bayern Munich on Tuesday signed RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann to take over from Hansi Flick next season on a five-year contract, bringing to Munich one of Europe's most sought after young managers. The 33-year-old took the reins at second-placed RB Leipzig in 2019 and led them to the Champions League semi-finals last year. Flick is leaving Bayern at the end of the season of his own free will despite having a contract until 2023.

Nagelsmann's contract at Leipzig ran to 2023 and Bayern reportedly agreed to a payment that could exceed 20 million euros ($24.13 million) for his release, making his one of the most expensive club coach signings in Europe. Leipzig's head of soccer Oliver Mintzlaff said the amount paid by Bayern to sign him had been "extremely high".

"Yesterday the two clubs finalised details and I am happy it happened," Nagelsmann told an online news conference. "In the coming weeks I will not be talking about it any more. I am still a Leipzig employee and we still have five games. We want to finish second in the league and win the German Cup."

Nagelsmann refused to comment on the transfer fee saying it was not him who had put it in the contract. A lover of high-octane attacking football with aggressive pressing and quick transitions, Nagelsmann, the youngest ever Bundesliga coach when he took over at Hoffenheim five years ago, was long seen as a Bayern target. "Julian Nagelsmann represents a new generation of coaching," said Bayern president Herbert Hainer. "Despite his young age he has already had an impressive track record."

"We are convinced that with Julian Nagelsmann we will continue the success of the past years." Known for his meticulous tactical preparation, Nagelsmann led Leipzig to third place in his first season as well as the Champions League last four, and his team still have an outside shot at this year's title, lying seven points behind Bayern with three games remaining.

He will, however, have great expectations upon him after Flick won every title available in the 2019-20 season with a six-trophy run. Flick, who took over in November 2019, may well leave with yet another Bundesliga crown that would extend Bayern's run to nine consecutive titles and further improve his impressive match-to-title ratio.

Flick had clashed repeatedly with Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic over the club's transfer policy and the failure to sign players the coach had wanted in his squad. "For me the past two years have been unforgettable," Flick said in a club statement. "It was an outstanding time.

"You only have success together. A coach is nothing without a team and I was lucky to have fantastic players here in Munich." Flick is the strongest candidate to succeed Germany coach Joachim Loew after the European Championship in June. ($1 = 0.8287 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: COVID patient fails to get bed, dies; family attacks hospital staff

Family members of a woman, who allegedly died due to COVID-19 after failing to get a bed at Apollo Hospital in south Delhi, attacked the staff of the private healthcare facility on Tuesday, police said. However, they said no complaint has b...

Low expectations dog UN bid to relaunch Cyprus peace talks

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres is realistic about the chances of resuming formal talks to reunify ethnically split Cyprus, a UN spokesman said on Tuesday, amid low expectations that a fresh bid to reinvigorate dormant negotiations wi...

PM Modi's aunt dies during COVID-19 treatment

Prime Minister Narendra Modis aunt Narmadaben Modi who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection died at the civil hospital here on Tuesday, the family said.Narmadaben 80 lived in the New Ranip area of the city with her children.Ou...

France's Le Maire says EU recovery plan must be implemented as it stands

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that the European Unions key challenge now is to implement the European recovery plan as it stands.At a new conference with his German counterpart he also said that comparisons between the US and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021