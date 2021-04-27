Left Menu

Soccer-Late Fellaini header earns Shandong second straight win

Shandong's win at Huadu Stadium in Guangzhou, which is serving as one of two centralised hubs for games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, moves them to the top of Group A with six points. Guangzhou City are in second place after they defeated Chongqing Athletic 3-1 on Monday, with Brazilian winger Guilherme setting Chen Zhizhao to net the opener before scoring twice himself.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:55 IST
Soccer-Late Fellaini header earns Shandong second straight win

Marouane Fellaini came off the bench to score with an injury time header on Tuesday that earned Shandong Taishan a 1-0 win over eight-time champions Guangzhou FC and maintain his side's perfect start to the new Chinese Super League campaign.

The former Manchester United and Everton midfielder rose to nod home Jin Jingdao's cross from the right three minutes into stoppage time and give Shandong their second straight win while Fabio Cannavaro's side remain winless after two games. Shandong's win at Huadu Stadium in Guangzhou, which is serving as one of two centralised hubs for games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, moves them to the top of Group A with six points.

Guangzhou City are in second place after they defeated Chongqing Athletic 3-1 on Monday, with Brazilian winger Guilherme setting Chen Zhizhao to net the opener before scoring twice himself. That leaves Jean Paul van Gastel's side level on four points with both Shenzhen FC and Qingdao FC, who drew 0-0 when they met on Monday.

Henan Longmen and Cangzhou Mighty Lions shared a goalless draw on Tuesday evening to claim their first point respectively and they are level with Guangzhou FC. Chongqing are bottom of the group having failed to pick up a point in the opening two matches.

