Left Menu

Olympic-bound shooter Manu Bhaker receives first dose of COVID vaccine

Champion shooter Manu Bhaker on Tuesday received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Jhajjar, Haryana, three months before the Tokyo Olympics where she will enter as one of Indias brightest medal hopes.The 19-year-old pistol ace was administered the Covishield vaccine at the Community Health Centre CHC in Dhakla village.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:22 IST
Olympic-bound shooter Manu Bhaker receives first dose of COVID vaccine

Champion shooter Manu Bhaker on Tuesday received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Jhajjar, Haryana, three months before the Tokyo Olympics where she will enter as one of India's brightest medal hopes.

The 19-year-old pistol ace was administered the Covishield vaccine at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dhakla village. ''Along with my mother and father, today I have come to CHC Dhakla to get my first COVID-19 vaccine jab,'' Bhaker said in a video she posted on Twitter.

All Olympic-bound athletes are being given priority for vaccines and age is not a factor. To stem the COVID-19 surge, the government had announced vaccines for people above 18 years of age from May 1.

Bhaker, a gold-medallist at the ISSF World Cup, Youth Olympics and Commonwealth Games, urged fellow Indians to get vaccinated as the country grapples with a deadly second wave of the pandemic. ''I appeal to everyone in the country to religiously maintain COVID protocols, including maintaining social distancing, hand washing, hand sanitising and wearing masks. ''Please get yourself vaccinated, avoid crowded places in the markets and keep following the health department guidelines from time to time,'' Bhaker said in the video.

Bhaker has been selected for three events in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.

She will be fielded in both the women's 25m pistol alongside the experienced Rahi Sarnobat, and in her pet 10m air pistol event with Yashaswini Singh Deswal. Bhaker will also represent India in the mixed team 10m pistol along with Saurabh Chaudhary.

Earlier this month, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had announced a 15-member shooting contingent for the Tokyo Games.

To deal with the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, the national body has also named two reserves in each discipline, where shooters have won quotas for the games.

Among others, fellow Olympic-bound shooter Anjum Moudgil has also got her first dose of the vaccine, a National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) source said.

As far as the national shooting team's coaches are concerned, almost all of them, including Smaresh Jung, Suma Shirur and Deepali Deshpande, have got themselves vaccinated, according to sources.

In 2018, Bhaker became the youngest Indian shooter to clinch a gold medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup. Before that, she had bagged nine medals at the National Games and a silver at the Asian Junior Championships. In 2020, she was conferred with the Arjuna Award by the government of India for her incredible performances in the sport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Sandstorm delays Delhi's chase against RCB

A sandstorm delayed the start of Delhi Capitals run chase in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Tuesday.Sent into bat, RCB scored 171 for five on the back of AB de Villiers brilliant 42 ball 75.However, a sudden san...

AAP govt order on 100-bed facility for high court judges in five star hotel very misleading: HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it has not made any request for creating COVID-19 facilities for its judges, staff and their families in a five star hotel and an SDMs order saying so was very misleading.Taking suo motu cognisance of th...

SC panel against rail double-tracking project in Goa

The Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee has recommended revocation of the permission granted by the National Board for Wildlife NBWL for double-tracking the South-Western railway track which runs through Bhagwan Mahaveer wil...

U.S. Interior Dept. moves to restore Native American land

The Interior Department on Tuesday said it is taking several steps to make it easier for Native American tribes to take land back into trust and simplify a process that was slowed by the Trump administration.Interior Secretary Deb Haaland i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021