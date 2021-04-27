Left Menu

CPL 2021 to take place in St Kitts and Nevis, tournament to start on August 28

The 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will take place in St Kitts and Nevis in its entirety, with all 33 games being played in the federation.

ANI | St John's | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:03 IST
CPL 2021 to take place in St Kitts and Nevis, tournament to start on August 28
CPL logo . Image Credit: ANI

The 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will take place in St Kitts and Nevis in its entirety, with all 33 games being played in the federation. The tournament will get underway on August 28 with a similar format of games that worked so successfully in 2020 and delivered a record audience of over 500 million.

Last year the tournament was successfully staged in a bio-secure bubble and the Hero CPL operations team will again be working closely with the tournament's medical advisors, local agencies, and St Kitts & Nevis government to ensure the health and safety of all those involved in the tournament as well as the local population. Warner Park has been the scene of some of the most iconic matches in Hero CPL history and this quick scoring ground will be an ideal venue for the tournament and fans can expect explosive cricket. From Chris Gayle's brilliant hundred against the Jamaica Tallawahs in 2019 to Andre Russell's even more explosive century against the Trinbago Knight Riders in 2016, Warner Park has had some classic individual performances.

This year's tournament takes on extra significance with it taking place in the lead up to the ICC T20 World Cup and West Indies and overseas players will be using this opportunity to push for selection for their international teams. Pete Russell, CPL's COO, said in an official statement: "We are delighted to be able to announce that we will be having the Hero CPL in St Kitts & Nevis in 2021 and we would like to thank those involved in welcoming the tournament to this wonderful country. As was demonstrated during the 2020 tournament, the CPL is a massive boost for the host country with US$51.5million delivered in sponsorship value for Trinidad & Tobago. We are really looking forward to giving St Kitts & Nevis the exposure they deserve." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Interior Dept. moves to restore Native American land

The Interior Department on Tuesday said it is taking several steps to make it easier for Native American tribes to take land back into trust and simplify a process that was slowed by the Trump administration.Interior Secretary Deb Haaland i...

Swedish PM given COVID-19 vaccine, urges population to follow suit

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, he said on Tuesday, and urged Swedes to do the same when offered. The prime minister, 64, who received both criticism and praise for Swedens soft-touch ...

Olivia Rodrigo talks about 'identity crisis' at 14 while filming for Disney channel

After making her debut on the cover of a major magazine, Hollywood star Olivia Rodrigo recently discussed her skyrocketing career, the difficulties of making it as a child star, and the inspiration behind her songwriting. Rodrigo, who start...

Sandstorm delays Delhi's chase against RCB

A sandstorm delayed the start of Delhi Capitals run chase in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Tuesday.Sent into bat, RCB scored 171 for five on the back of AB de Villiers brilliant 42 ball 75.However, a sudden san...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021