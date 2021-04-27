Left Menu

NFL-Top drafted QBs should brace for adversity, says Palmer

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:31 IST
NFL-Top drafted QBs should brace for adversity, says Palmer

Being selected at the top of the NFL Draft is a "blessing and a curse," former first overall pick Carson Palmer says, as quarterbacks who have known nothing but winning and adoration join organizations that are unlikely to contend for a Super Bowl right away.

Palmer, who was drafted by a struggling Cincinnati Bengals in 2003, said quarterbacks like consensus No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence will need to get used to the unfamiliar feeling of failure and the finger-pointing that comes with it. "Just learn," Palmer told Reuters when asked what advice he had for Lawrence ahead of Thursday's quarterback-rich draft, which also includes Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones.

"He's never lost, right? He's never been on a bad team. He probably won every game in high school and he damn near won every game in college. "That's not going to be the case in 2021 and probably not in 2022, and maybe not in 2023, so that's a whole new world that he's jumping into. It's super important to learn in these first couple years because it is going to be a grind."

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who were a dismal 1-15 last season, are expected to select Lawrence with the first pick. CHIP ON BOTH SHOULDERS

The Heisman Trophy runner-up drew criticism recently for saying he doesn't "need" football in his life and doesn't have a "huge chip" on his shoulder to prove his doubters wrong. Palmer had no issue with Lawrence's comments, but said his attitude might change in a hurry.

"There might be a chip on both shoulders after this year," he said. "But you've got to take that in and find a way to create a positive out of it." Palmer said the 2011 shortening of rookie contacts from six years, with a seventh-year option, to just a four years with a fifth-year option, has led teams to hand their young quarterbacks the keys to the franchise right away.

"Back when I was sitting on the bench, the Bengals still had five years to watch me grow before they had to make a decision on whether they were going to sign me to a long-term contract," said Palmer, who did not start a single game his rookie season. "You don't have that anymore. Now you only have four years, so if you sit year one, the organization only has three seasons of game film to watch and decide if you are worth hanging their hat on for the next 10 years and be the face of the franchise."

The 41-year-old Palmer, who played for 15 seasons, said pro football players need to prioritize caring for themselves during their playing days in order to enjoy retirement. After trying opioids and other prescription medications, especially for nagging and persistent pain, he said he has found that CBD works best for him.

"CBD has been a game changer," said Palmer, who has partnered with Level Select CBD. "It has let me do the things I want to do with my kids and enjoy them to the utmost."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

N.Ireland's Foster may face confidence vote as DUP leader - reports

A majority of Democratic Unionist Party DUP lawmakers have signed a letter seeking a confidence vote in party leader and Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster, local media reported on Tuesday.A clear majority of DUP representatives ...

Activist Stan Swamy moves Bombay HC for bail in Elgar case

Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist Stan Swamy, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has approached the Bombay High Court for bail on health grounds.Swamy 83, in his appeal filed in the HC on Monday, has challenged an orde...

Swedish PM given COVID-19 vaccine, urges population to follow suit

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, he said on Tuesday, and urged Swedes to do the same when offered. The prime minister, 64, who received both criticism and praise for Swedens soft-touch ...

N.Ireland's Foster may face confidence vote as DUP leader - reports

A majority of Democratic Unionist Party DUP lawmakers have signed a letter seeking a confidence vote in party leader and Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster, local media reported on Tuesday.A clear majority of DUP representatives ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021