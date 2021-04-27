Sandstorm delays Delhi's chase against RCB

A sandstorm delayed the start of Delhi Capitals' run chase in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Tuesday.

Sent into bat, RCB scored 171 for five on the back of AB de Villiers brilliant 42 ball 75.

However, a sudden sandstorm at the venue led to delay in start of the run chase as players waited to take the field. There was no reduction in overs.

