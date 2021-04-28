Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Bears pick up fifth-year option on Roquan Smith

The Chicago Bears exercised the fifth-year option on linebacker Roquan Smith's contract, NFL Network reported on Tuesday. Smith, 24, will make $9.735 million during the 2022 season, per Spotrac.

Pelicans sign G Didi Louzada to multi-year contract

The New Orleans Pelicans signed guard Didi Louzada to a multi-year contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Pelicans on Tuesday, when they announced Louzada will wear No. 0.

NFL-Coaches making do with less on draft night after COVID-19 disruptions

The National Football League (NFL) Draft kicks off Thursday after a scouting season unlike any before it, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing teams to make do with less information about their potential target players. With the annual NFL Scouting Combine called off, league hopefuls were under extra pressure to impress during the roughly month-long pro day circuit from March 5, after a chaotic college football season left some with fewer opportunities to play.

Golf: Hatton fourth player out of Valspar after positive COVID-19 test

World number eight Tyrrell Hatton became the fourth player to withdraw from this week's Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, after receiving a positive test for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday. The Englishman, who finished in a share of eighth place at last week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event with 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, was among the top players in this week's field at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead course.

Yankees acquire LHP Wandy Peralta from Giants

The New York Yankees acquired left-hander Wandy Peralta and a player to be named later from the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday in exchange for outfielder Mike Tauchman. Peralta, 29, owns a 2-1 record with two saves and a 5.40 ERA in 10 relief appearances this season.

Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic to renew rivalry when Mavericks visit Warriors

Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic continue what has turned into a very entertaining budding rivalry when the Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in San Francisco. The Warriors (31-30) will take a four-game home winning streak into the matchup, but hold no home-court advantage over a Mavericks team (33-27) that has recorded one-sided victories in its last three visits to the San Francisco Bay Area, including 141-121 and 124-97 cakewalks in Chase Center last season.

Wimbledon to become 14-day tournament from 2022 with play on Middle Sunday

The Wimbledon Championships will become a 14-day tournament from 2022, with matches set to be played on Middle Sunday, traditionally a day off at the grasscourt Grand Slam, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said on Tuesday. The first Sunday of Wimbledon is normally a rest day, on which tournament organisers work to get the courts back into top shape for the latter rounds, resulting in a so-called "Manic Monday" featuring the entire fourth round of both the men's and women's singles.

Exclusive: NFL looks to score touchdown with Olympic flag football

The National Football League is throwing its muscle and capital behind a push to get flag football onto the 2028 Los Angles Olympics programme as it looks to grow its global footprint. When it comes to football nothing happens without the NFL's involvement or approval, says the American Flag Football League (AFFL) founder Jeff Lewis, and that will be the case with efforts to secure flag a spot on the 2028 Summer Games roster.

NFL-Top drafted QBs should brace for adversity, says Palmer

Being selected at the top of the NFL Draft is a "blessing and a curse," former first overall pick Carson Palmer says, as quarterbacks who have known nothing but winning and adoration join organizations that are unlikely to contend for a Super Bowl right away. Palmer, who was drafted by a struggling Cincinnati Bengals in 2003, said quarterbacks like consensus No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence will need to get used to the unfamiliar feeling of failure and the finger-pointing that comes with it.

Report: Steelers pick up 5th-year option on Minkah Fitzpatrick

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up the 2022 fifth-year option for All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The two-time Pro Bowl player's $10.6 million deal is now fully guaranteed in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)