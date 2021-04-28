Left Menu

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) along with all 18 First-Class Counties, the eight Women's Regional teams and the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the football community in taking part in a social media boycott from April 30 to May 3.

ANI | London | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:29 IST
ECB, English Counties to join football community to support social media boycott
ECB logo. Image Credit: ANI

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) along with all 18 First-Class Counties, the eight Women's Regional teams and the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the football community in taking part in a social media boycott from April 30 to May 3. "In taking part in this boycott, we want to show solidarity with football and amplify its message that nobody should have to suffer abuse, racism or harassment on social media because they play, or are involved in professional sport," ECB said in a statement.

Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said social media should be free of abusive language for the sportspersons. "As a sport, we are united in our commitment to fight racism and we will not tolerate the kind of discriminatory abuse that has become so prevalent on social media platforms. We're proud to add our voice to all those across sport who are sending the message that more can, and must, be done to eradicate online hate," he said.

"Social media can play a very positive role in sport, widening its audience and connecting fans with their heroes in a way that was never possible before. However, players and supporters alike must be able to use these platforms safe in the knowledge they do not risk the prospect of facing appalling abuse," Harrison addded. Rob Lynch, PCA Chief Executive, said: "The PCA is fully supportive of the social media boycott as cricket stands together with football and other sports in a show of solidarity against online abuse."

Lynch feels social media companies should do more to curb the hate and negativity from their platforms. Earlier, English football announced a social media boycott with FA, Premier League, EFL, FA Women's Super League all showing a united front to showcase a blackout between April 30 and May 3. This boycott was announced in a bid to eradicate online hate and the motive is also to educate people in the ongoing fight against discrimination.

The ongoing 2020-21 season has seen various football stars being subjected to online abuse and it is also being said that the social media giants are not doing enough to tackle online hate. The planned social media boycott will take place across full fixture programme in the men and women's game, with Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts being switched off. (ANI)

