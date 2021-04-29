Left Menu

American coach Marsch to take over at German team Leipzig

American coach Jesse Marsch will take over at German soccer team Leipzig next season.The Bundesliga club said Thursday that Marsch will switch from sister club Red Bull Salzburg on a two-year contract until June 2023.Marsch will take over from Julian Nagelsmann, who agreed Tuesday to replace from Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich.

PTI | Leipzig | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:01 IST
American coach Marsch to take over at German team Leipzig

American coach Jesse Marsch will take over at German soccer team Leipzig next season.

The Bundesliga club said Thursday that Marsch will switch from sister club Red Bull Salzburg on a two-year contract until June 2023.

Marsch will take over from Julian Nagelsmann, who agreed Tuesday to replace from Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich. Flick is expected to coach the German national team after Joachim Löw steps down following this year’s European Championship.

Marsch, a former player who made two appearances for the United States national team, was the first American to coach a team in the Champions League. He helped Salzburg win the Austrian league and cup double last season and could repeat the feat this year.

Marsch is following a well-worn path from Salzburg to Saxony. Leipzig signed Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from Salzburg last December in the 18th transfer between the two clubs funded by energy drink company Red Bull.

Marsch formerly worked as an assistant coach at Leipzig, helping it reach the German Cup final and finish third in the Bundesliga in 2019. The 47-year-old American previously coached MLS team New York Red Bulls from 2015-18. He was coach of the year in 2015.

''Jesse knows the club, the city of Leipzig and, above all, the club and playing philosophy,'' Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said. ''Alongside his qualities as a coach, Jesse is characterized above all by his positively ambitious style, which he uses to motivate and engage the people and around the club.'' Nagelsmann said he was happy that his successor was found so quickly and he backed Marsch to continue the club’s development.

''I see how Salzburg play and I've heard how he worked as an assistant to Ralf (Rangnick),'' Nagelsmann said. ''He's a very emotional coach with a good connection to his players.'' Leipzig is in second place in the Bundesliga and virtually assured of playing in the Champions League next season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FC Goa head coach, foreign contingent to return home from India amid COVID-19 crisis

Indian Super League ISL side FC Goa on Thursday informed that the clubs foreign contingent including the head coach Juan Ferrando and foreign staff have been advised to travel back home immediately due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Thi...

Body of COVID-19 victim carried to crematorium in garbage vehicle; HP CM orders probe

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur ordered an inquiry into claims that the body of a COVID-19 victim was carried to the crematorium in a garbage lifting vehicle in Solan district.Talking to media here on Thursday, the CM said he...

Bristol Myers first-quarter earnings miss expectations as cancer drugs underperform

Bristol Myers Squibb Co reported lower-than-expected first-quarter profit on Thursday as sales of its high margin cancer drugs Revlimid and Opdivo fell short of Wall Street estimates.The underperformance of the cancer drugs was partially of...

NTPC expands its hospital capacity to fight COVID-19 surge

Power giant NTPC is taking various steps including expanding the existing capacity of its hospitals, amid another wave of COVID-19 in the country.Considering the surge in COVID-19 cases in India, NTPC is taking several steps to fight agains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021