FC Goa head coach, foreign contingent to return home from India amid COVID-19 crisis

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa on Thursday informed that the club's foreign contingent including the head coach Juan Ferrando and foreign staff have been advised to travel back home immediately due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

ANI | Fatorda (Goa) | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:30 IST
FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando (Photo/ AIFF). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa on Thursday informed that the club's foreign contingent including the head coach Juan Ferrando and foreign staff have been advised to travel back home immediately due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. This comes as a pre-emptive measure in view of recent policies being taken by Europe and other countries in regards to travellers from India as the nation battles the second wave of COVID-19 which has engulfed the country.

"While the AFC Champions League remains an important competition for FC Goa, the club management felt that the well being of the players to be its first and foremost responsibility. We will continue to ensure the same in the days to come," FC Goa said in an official statement. "In a season like no other, we would like to thank all the players for their efforts this season. We wish everyone safe health," it added.

Earlier this week, Ferrando sounded disappointed as the side conceded a goal "at the last moment" to Al Rayyan SC in their Group E fixture of the ongoing AFC Champions League in Goa. The Gaurs came agonisingly close to become the first Indian club to register a victory in the AFC Champions League when they had taken the lead as early as the 3rd minute only to concede in the 89th minute as the match ended 1-1.

"It is difficult when you lose in the last minute. But, the truth is that we are playing against very good teams. It is a pleasure to play against Persepolis, Al Wahda and Al Rayyan," AIFF quoted Ferrando as saying. "It was a very important game because the situation in India is very difficult at this moment. We were thinking that if we win it will be a good moment for the Indian people because it's very difficult for the players at the moment. They were talking about playing for India because I know about the difficult moments. But, we conceded at the last moment. This is football," he added.

The Gaurs are currently on three points from five matches with their last match slated against Al Wahda FSCC on Friday. (ANI)

