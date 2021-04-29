Sports News Roundup: Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox win; Knights top Avs for 10th straight win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox win

Nick Pivetta outdueled a history-seeking Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, when the Boston right-hander tossed five scoreless innings, combined with three relievers on a two-hitter and earned the win as the visiting Red Sox edged the New York Mets 1-0. Christian Vazquez had an RBI double in the second inning for the Red Sox, who swept the two-game interleague series.

NHL roundup: Knights top Avs for 10th straight win

William Karlsson set a club record for the fastest goal to start a game as the Vegas Golden Knights extended their franchise-record winning streak to 10 games with a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Karlsson's goal after 10 seconds set the tone. Vegas' Max Pacioretty had two goals and an assist, while Mark Stone had a goal and two assists. Jonathan Marchessault also scored a goal for the Golden Knights, who also broke a tie with the New York Islanders for the longest win streak in the league this season.

Federer to auction off Grand Slam memorabilia

Millions of Roger Federer fans around the world might be salivating at the prospect of owning some mementos of the Swiss great's incredible career after he announced he is auctioning off a collection of personal items this summer. The 20-times Grand Slam champion, regarded by many as the greatest player ever to wield a tennis racket, is putting various items under the hammer in two sales in June and July at Christie's to raise money for his foundation.

NBA roundup: Suns seal 1st playoff berth since 2010

The Phoenix Suns clinched their first playoff berth since the 2009-10 season with a 109-101 win over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Chris Paul scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, and he also had 10 assists. Phoenix is now two games ahead of the Clippers for second place in the Western Conference. The Utah Jazz lead the conference standings by a game over the Suns.

Golf-Park Inbee lights up Sentosa with sparkling 64 for LPGA lead

Former world number one Inbee Park hit a flawless eight-under-par 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the HSBC Women's World Championship on Thursday as the LPGA returned to Asia for the first time in 18 months. The seven-times major winner, bidding for a third win in the tournament after 2015 and 2017 triumphs, snared eight birdies in sweltering conditions at Singapore's Sentosa course to top the leaderboard ahead of fellow South Korean Park Hee-young (65).

Soccer-American coach Marsch to succeed Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig have named Jesse Marsch as coach from next season, replacing Julian Nagelsmann who is joining Bayern Munich, after the American agreed a two-year deal, the club said on Thursday. The 47-year-old Marsch, who was an assistant coach at Leipzig in 2018/19, will join from sister club RB Salzburg, where he won the Austrian league and Cup double last season.

NBA-Rockets' Porter Jr. fined $50,000 for Miami club visit

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been fined $50,000 for violating the National Basketball Association's (NBA) health and safety protocols, the league said on Wednesday.

Porter visited a Miami club along with teammate Sterling Brown on April 19, in violation of the NBA's rules against attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people and entering bars, lounges and similar establishments.

As Japanese scepticism grows, organisers say they could hold Olympics without spectators

Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics rolled out stricter coronavirus countermeasures on Wednesday, including a plan to test athletes daily, as they try to reassure a Japanese public made increasingly sceptical by the resurgent pandemic. With just three months to go until the postponed Games, Japan has been encumbered by a slow-moving vaccination drive that has raised concerns about the viability of the Games. Some public ire has focused on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has repeatedly pledged that event will go ahead.

Ducks G Ryan Miller retiring at end of season

Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller announced Thursday he will retire at the end of the season. The 40-year-old veteran and former Vezina Trophy winner is the winningest U.S.-born goalie in NHL history.

Former Germany defender Metzelder found guilty of sharing child pornography pictures

Former Germany defender Christoph Metzelder was given a 10-month suspended prison sentence on Thursday after being found guilty of sharing pictures of child pornography with acquaintances through a message service, a court in Duesseldorf said. The court found Metzelder guilty of the offence after an investigation that started in 2019, and the former player admitting earlier on Thursday to sharing files on WhatsApp.

