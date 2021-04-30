Soccer-Villarreal gain narrow edge in chaotic win over Arsenal

Villarreal claimed a narrow advantage in their Europa League semi-final against Arsenal with a 2-1 home victory in the first leg on Thursday, although they might live to rue letting the London club off the hook.

It looked like being a joyous night for Villarreal manager Unai Emery against the club that sacked him in 2019 as his side reached halftime with a 2-0 lead thanks to goals by Manu Trigueros and Raul Albiol. And when Arsenal had Dani Ceballos sent off just before the hour mark it seemed a long way back for the visitors.

Arsenal were rocking and needed keeper Bernd Leno to avoid them slipping further behind but they were thrown a lifeline when Nicolas Pepe converted a 73rd-minute penalty. A chaotic game took another twist as Villarreal were also reduced to 10 men when former Tottenham Hotspur player Etienne Capoue received a second yellow card.

Villarreal maintained their 100% home record in the competition this season but it was a bittersweet night for Europa League specialist Emery with the tie delicately balanced ahead of next week's return in London. "We had chances to score the third goal and that was our plan. The penalty is not a penalty and we deserved this victory," Emery said. "We will play there with the same plan, to control and show our personality."

Emery won three successive Europa League titles with Sevilla between 2014 and 2016 and his Villarreal side have remained unbeaten in the competition this season. They enjoyed a dream start as defender Juan Foyth surged forward in the fifth minute and played in Samuel Chukwueze on the right. His ball in fell for Trigueros who lashed an unstoppable low drive into the bottom corner.

CLOSE RANGE Veteran Albiol made it 2-0 on the half hour mark when a corner was flicked on and he arrived unmarked at the far post to volley high past Leno from close range.

Arsenal thought they had a route back into the game shortly afterwards when Foyth tripped Pepe in the area. A penalty was initially awarded but a VAR check showed that Pepe had handled the ball earlier in the build-up. Mikel Arteta's side pressed early in the second half but their momentum was halted when Ceballos caught Daniel Parejo on the foot and was shown a second yellow card.

Emery's side went for the jugular and Arsenal were indebted to Leno for a great save prevent Gerard Moreno making it 3-0. The complexion of the tie changed, however, when Bukayo Saka drew a foul in the box and Pepe drilled his spot-kick straight down the middle to halve the deficit.

Capoue's evening came to an undignified end as he injured himself with a wild tackle on Saka and was shown a second yellow card while being taken off on a stretcher. There was still time for substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to miss a chance to make it 2-2 but after what looked like a dreadful position, Arsenal's season remains alive.

"We didn't want to come here and lose but after the way the game developed, you have to take the result," Arteta said. "If you have to lose it is probably the best result we could have. "I am confident we have a chance to win."

Manchester United crushed AS Roma 6-2 in the first leg of the other semi-final.

