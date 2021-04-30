Left Menu

NFL-Jaguars select quarterback Lawrence with top pick in NFL Draft

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 06:19 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 06:19 IST
NFL-Jaguars select quarterback Lawrence with top pick in NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Cleveland, Ohio, as fans were welcomed back to the event a year after COVID-19 forced it to go a virtual format.

The 21-year-old Lawrence, who finished as runner-up in voting for the Heisman Trophy awarded to college football's most outstanding player, was the consensus top pick for the struggling Jaguars, which went 1-and-15 last season. The 6-foot, 6-inch (1.98-meters) quarterback heads into the league after a dazzling collegiate career in which he led the Clemson Tigers to three straight ACC championship titles and won the national championship his freshman year.

The outdoor event marked a slight return to normalcy for the NFL after last year's virtual draft, as fans packed together to catch a glimpse of the next generation of NFL talent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-What we know about the Indian variant as coronavirus sweeps South Asia

India has recorded the worlds sharpest spike in coronavirus infections this month, with political and financial capitals New Delhi and Mumbai running out of hospital beds, oxygen and medicines. Scientists are studying what led to an unexpec...

Indian envoy interacts with US business community on COVID-19 relief efforts

Indias Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu held an interaction with members of the business community on the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.The virtual meeting was hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce on Thursday....

Former Trump lawyer Giuliani denies representing Ukrainians

Donald Trumps former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani denied on Thursday he had ever represented a Ukrainian national, a day after federal agents searched his Manhattan apartment and office as part of a probe into his business dealings in Ukra...

Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs

Five people have been arrested on charges stemming from the violent theft of two bulldogs belonging to pop star Lady Gaga and the shooting of a dog walker during the pets abduction in Hollywood earlier this year, authorities said on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021