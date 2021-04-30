NFL-Jaguars select quarterback Lawrence with top pick in NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Cleveland, Ohio, as fans were welcomed back to the event a year after COVID-19 forced it to go a virtual format.

The 21-year-old Lawrence, who finished as runner-up in voting for the Heisman Trophy awarded to college football's most outstanding player, was the consensus top pick for the struggling Jaguars, which went 1-and-15 last season. The 6-foot, 6-inch (1.98-meters) quarterback heads into the league after a dazzling collegiate career in which he led the Clemson Tigers to three straight ACC championship titles and won the national championship his freshman year.

The outdoor event marked a slight return to normalcy for the NFL after last year's virtual draft, as fans packed together to catch a glimpse of the next generation of NFL talent.

