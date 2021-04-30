Soccer-Ten Hag extends Ajax contract amid Spurs reports

Left Menu

"But I think it is very important for Erik that he sees what is possible with the team and that there is still room for growth," former Arsenal winger Overmars said.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:10 IST
Ajax Amsterdam have extended coach Erik ten Hag's contract until June 2023, the club confirmed on Friday, after British media reported he was on Tottenham Hotspur's shortlist of potential replacements for Jose Mourinho. "We want to work on a successful and attractive Ajax," Ten Hag told the club's website (www.ajax.nl). "I know what I have here and I know the people I work with here. I also know how we can take the next step with this team. I'm happy here."

Ajax director of football Marc Overmars admitted his coach had received offers from outside of the Netherlands, without naming the clubs involved. "But I think it is very important for Erik that he sees what is possible with the team and that there is still room for growth," former Arsenal winger Overmars said.

The 51-year-old was appointed by Ajax during the 2017-18 campaign and led the club to the league title in the following season. The Eredivisie campaign was not completed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Ajax will be crowned champions again if they avoid defeat to lowly Emmen on Sunday.

They currently have a 12-point lead over second-placed PSV Eindhoven with four games remaining. Ten Hag also took Ajax to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019, where they lost on away goals to Tottenham.

