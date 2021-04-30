Left Menu

WBC India Championship postponed amid Covid spike

Considering the current spike in the COVID-19 cases in the country, LZ promotions has taken the decision to postpone the upcoming World Boxing Council (WBC) India Championship fight to a later date.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 17:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Considering the current spike in the COVID-19 cases in the country, LZ promotions has taken the decision to postpone the upcoming World Boxing Council (WBC) India Championship fight to a later date. The first-ever WBC India Championship fight, between the country's top women boxers Chandni Mehra and Suman Kumari, was initially scheduled to take place on May 1 at the Great Khali Academy in Jalandhar, Punjab as part of the LZ Promotions India Unleashed-Fight Night-- the country's first ever Professional USA boxing event, sanctioned by Indian Boxing Council (IBC).

However, despite continuous efforts, the prevailing surge in cases during the rampant second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown forced organisers to postpone the event. "Unfortunately, due to the growing number of Covid-19 cases across India and guidelines issued by the Indian Government, we have decided to postpone the first-ever WBC India Championship event to a later date," said Parm Goraya, CEO of LZ Promotions in an official statement.

"Whilst we are very disappointed for everyone who has put in such hard work to make the event promotion so successful, along with the Government, WBC, IBC, our priority is to keep everyone involved safe. On behalf of LZ Promotions and the WBC, we would like to wish everyone in India well and please follow the Government's Covid-19 safety guidelines," he added. The WBC India Championship is the first title card, across men's and women's category, the country is set to host sanctioned by the WBC--one of the four major organisations which sanction professional boxing bouts globally. The IBC is the domestic Commission. (ANI)

