Left Menu

Pacer Unadkat to donate 10 per cent of his IPL salary to help COVID-19 patients

Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat will donate 10 percent of his IPL salary to help COVID-19 patients who need essential medical resources as India battles an unprecedented health crisis.The 29-year-old from Gujarat, who was retained by Rajasthan this year after being bought for Rs 3 crore in 2020 IPL auction, made the announcement on his social media account.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 17:32 IST
Pacer Unadkat to donate 10 per cent of his IPL salary to help COVID-19 patients

Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat will donate 10 percent of his IPL salary to help COVID-19 patients who need essential medical resources as India battles an unprecedented health crisis.

The 29-year-old from Gujarat, who was retained by Rajasthan this year after being bought for Rs 3 crore in 2020 IPL auction, made the announcement on his social media account. ''I am contributing 10% of my IPL salary towards providing essential medical resources for those in need. My family will make sure it reaches the right places. Jai Hind!,'' Unadkat tweeted.

India is facing a severe crunch of medical resources like oxygen concentrators, medicines, beds, ventilators in the face of spiralling number of COVID-19 cases, which has surged by 3.86 lakh since Thursday.

''Our country is going through a lot of distress and for that matter I know how privileged we are to be in this position to play cricket,'' Unadkat wrote.

''I also know how painful a personal loss can be and how worrying it can be to witness your close friends fighting for their lives. I have been through both.'' Staging the IPL amid the unprecedented health crisis has led to global criticism.

Unadkat said: ''I am not saying it is right or wrong to play cricket at the moment but honestly it is difficult to stay away from family and friends in this situation.

''All I feel is that this game brings a much needed distraction and brings joy for many. My heart goes to all those affected in this time. Please be strong.'' Unadkat urged people to get vaccinated and contribute in this fight against the pandemic.

''Let us all come together and fight as a team against this pandemic, contribute and help each in whatever way we can,'' he said. ''I am contributing my part as well. Please get vaccinated whenever you can, take care and stay safe. We shall overcome this together.'' His team Rajasthan Royals has raised 7.5 crores to help India fight the pandemic, while Delhi Capitals also contributed 1.5 crores for the cause.

Punjab Kings' Nicolas Pooran has also decided to donate a part of his IPL salary to India's COVID-19 battle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.High anxiety Worlds longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in PortugalHugo Xavier became one of the first people to cross the worlds longest pedestrian suspension bridge when it opened o...

FACTBOX-How the EU COVID pass would work

The European Union aims to introduce a central system in June to record citizens COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and recovery to help them travel across the 27-nation bloc and open up summer tourism. While the EU is still discussing how exactly t...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gagas bulldogsFive people have been arrested on charges stemming from the violent theft of two bulldogs belonging to pop star Lady Gaga an...

Presidential Youth Employment Initiative comes to an end

The Presidential Youth Employment Initiative implemented through the basic education sector comes to an end today.In a statement on Friday, the Department of Basic Education DBE said the initial duration of the programme, which started in D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021