Left Menu

Hamilton leads Verstappen in 2nd practice at Portuguese GP

He mistakenly stopped in the spot allocated to Ferrari during last years championship.Sorry for that, had to happen at some point, the four-time F1 champion joked while laughing over the team radio.

PTI | Portimao | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:11 IST
Hamilton leads Verstappen in 2nd practice at Portuguese GP

Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time in the second practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix, giving Mercedes a 1-2 after his teammate Valtteri Bottas topped the first session on Friday.

The seven-time F1 champion was .143 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, and .344 clear of Bottas in warm but slightly cloudy conditions in Portugal’s Algarve region.

Earlier, Bottas was .025 seconds quicker than Verstappen, and .198 seconds ahead of Verstappen's Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez.

Charles Leclerc was fourth fastest for Ferrari, followed by Hamilton.

A bizarre incident saw Leclerc's former Ferrari teammate, Sebastian Vettel, parking his Aston Martin in McLaren's space in the pit lane. He mistakenly stopped in the spot allocated to Ferrari during last year's championship.

''Sorry for that, had to happen at some point,'' the four-time F1 champion joked while laughing over the team radio. ''I was wondering why there's nobody there.'' There is a third practice on Saturday morning followed by qualifying.

The Portugal GP is the third Formula One race of the season.

Hamilton leads the championship by one point from Verstappen with both drivers having won one race and taken one pole position each.

Hamilton's lead is courtesy of him taking a bonus point for the fastest lap at an incident-packed Emilia-Romagna GP, which Verstappen won. Hamilton won t he season-opener in Bahrain.

Bottas needs to find form after a poor race at Imola two weeks ago, where he was involved in a crash with Williams driver George Russell after an overtaking move went wrong and scored no points.

He dropped to fifth place in the standings behind Leclerc in what could be his final season with Mercedes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak to impose lockdown in cities if surge in COVID-19 cases continues: Minister

The Pakistan government would be forced to impose lockdown in cities if the surge in the COVID-19 cases continued, a senior minister has said, as the total number of coronavirus infections in the country reached 820,823.The death toll from ...

Jaishankar speaks to Blinken on COVID-19 situation in India; reviews flow of equipment, material from US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on COVID-19 situation in India and reviewed the flow of equipment and material from the United States. Just concluded a call with SecBlinken. Our...

Belarus Olympian to go on hunger strike as political protest

An Olympic silver medalist who is one of Belarus most lauded athletes says he is going on a 10-day hunger strike to support victims of political repression in the country.Andrei Krauchanka, who medaled in the decathlon at the 2008 Games in ...

Russia investigates top rights lawyer defending Kremlin critic Navalny's group

Russia has opened a criminal investigation against one of the countrys top human rights lawyers who is defending jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys Anti-Corruption Foundation FBK in an extremism case. Security forces searched and briefly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021