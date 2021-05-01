Left Menu

Rugby union-England edge France 17-15 amid floodlight failure

The visitors were declared winners after a 20-minute delay, during which both sets of players wandered around the pitch, because more than 60 minutes of the test had taken place. It was a ninth successive win for Six Nations champions England over the French after winger Abby Dow scored a pair of superb individual tries, with Maelle Filopon and Jessy Tremouliere touching down for the home side in an action-packed the first half.

Reuters | Lille | Updated: 01-05-2021 03:45 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 03:45 IST
Rugby union-England edge France 17-15 amid floodlight failure

England celebrated a bizarre 17-15 win over France in a women's test match on Saturday after they were declared winners following a floodlight failure midway through the second half. The visitors were declared winners after a 20-minute delay, during which both sets of players wandered around the pitch, because more than 60 minutes of the test had taken place.

It was a ninth successive win for Six Nations champions England over the French after winger Abby Dow scored a pair of superb individual tries, with Maelle Filopon and Jessy Tremouliere touching down for the home side in an action-packed the first half. Filopon's converted try fired the French ahead before Dow replied to put England on level terms. Tremouliere restored the home side's lead with an unconverted try before a dazzling solo run by Dow gave the English a 14-12 halftime lead.

France nosed ahead in the 43rd minute thanks to a Tremouliere penalty before Zoe Harrison kicked what turned out to be the last three points of the game, sealing England's win after the lights went out in the 62nd minute. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

More than 90 people found in Houston home in suspected smuggling case

Police responding to reports of a kidnapping said on Friday they had found more than 90 people crammed into a two-story suburban Houston home and suspected it was being used in a human smuggling operation. The 90 victims, all but about five...

Myanmar risks coming to standstill as violence worsens -U.N. envoy

The U.N. special envoy on Myanmar told the Security Council on Friday that in the absence of a collective international response to the countrys coup, violence is worsening and the running of the state risks coming to a standstill, accordin...

Soccer-Al Hilal move into Champions League last 16 despite defeat

Former champions Al Hilal squeezed into the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League by the slimmest of margins on Friday as the 2019 winners progressed to the last 16 as one of the best runners-up despite a 2-0 loss at the hands of Sh...

Brazil authorizes production of active ingredient for AstraZeneca vaccine

Brazils health regulator Anvisa authorized on Friday the government biomedical institute Fiocruz to produce domestically the active ingredient for the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, according to a statement....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021