Left Menu

Boxing: Mandeep Jangra wins maiden pro bout in USA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 12:32 IST
Boxing: Mandeep Jangra wins maiden pro bout in USA

Commonwealth Games silver medal-winning Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra made a positive start in the professional circuit, beating Argentina's Luciano Ramos in his debut bout in Florida, USA.

Jangra travelled to USA two months back for training.

The boxer won his first professional bout against Ramos in a four round unanimous decision in the super welterweight category on Saturday.

Jangra has signed up with Florida-based Pro Box Promotions.

The 27-year-old, who is also a silver medallist from the 2013 Asian Championships, was supposed to fight on March 19 but that bout was put off.

''I'm so excited for a great run in the pro ranks and hopefully win a world championship with my team,'' said the boxer, who is training with American coaches Asa Beard and Marc Farrait.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh records one more COVID-related death, 156 new case

Ladakh has recorded 156 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 15179, even as one more fatality related to the virus pushed the death toll to 153, officials said on Sunday.The total number of active cases in the Union Territory h...

Syria says fire erupts in main Homs refinery - state media

Syrian authorities are working on extinguishing a fire that erupted in its main Homs refinery in the west of the nation, state media said on Sunday.The fire erupted in a distillation unit due to a leak in a pumping station, it said without ...

Reliance Retail 2nd fastest growing retailer in world

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Retail Ltd has been ranked second fastest growing retailer in the world in the 2021 ranking of global retail power houses by Deloitte, down from top rank secured the previous years.It has been ranked 53rd...

Olympics-Tokyo's Olympic Stadium holds track and field test event, minus fans

Hundreds of athletes, including U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin, participated in a test event at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday, as organisers fined tuned operations and practiced COVID-19 countermeasures with under three months to go before the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021