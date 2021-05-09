Left Menu

COVID-19: India has given me so much, hope things improve soon, says Boult

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult on Sunday said that India has given him so much both as a cricketer and a person, and it is sad to see India suffering so much due to the second Covid-19 wave.

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 09-05-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 16:12 IST
Mumbai Indians pacer James Pattinson (Photo/ Mumbai Indians Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult on Sunday said that India has given him so much both as a cricketer and a person, and it is sad to see India suffering so much due to the second Covid-19 wave. On Tuesday, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season was suspended indefinitely due to a rising number of Covid-19 cases and now the Mumbai Indians pacer has returned home.

"My heart goes out to the people of the India, while I am sad to be leaving the @mumbaiindians family and see the IPL come to an end, none of that compares to the suffering many people are going through right now. India is a place that has given me so much as a cricketer and person. I have always deeply appreciated the support that I've received from my Indian fans. This is a tragic time and I hope things can improve soon. I look forward to returning to this beautiful country when I can," Boult wrote on Instagram. "Thank you again to the @mumbaiindians for getting us all home and going above and beyond to ensure health and safety was the priority for all of the players and families. Please take care, look after one another and stay strong," he added.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum were among the second lot of cricketers that arrived in New Zealand following the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. According to stuff.co.nz, McCullum and Fleming along with Lockie Ferguson, umpire Chris Gaffaney and commentators Simon Doull and Scott Styris, arrived in Auckland at around 6 pm on Sunday (local time).

The New Zealand contingent came via Tokyo after IPL 2021 was suspended on Tuesday amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in India. On Saturday, pacer Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Finn Allen, and Jimmy Neesham were part of the first lot of cricketers that arrived in New Zealand. With 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, India continued to report more than four lakh daily coronavirus infections for the fourth day on the trot. With this, the cumulative national tally of the infection went up to 2,22,96,414, the union health ministry informed on Sunday morning. (ANI)

