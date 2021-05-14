Motorcycling-Finnish GP cancelled due to COVID-19, Styrian race added to calendar

July's Finnish motorcycle Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the travel complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Austria set to host a double header in August instead, MotoGP promoters Dorna said on Friday.

The Styrian Grand Prix, which made its debut last year, will be held again at the Red Bull Ring from Aug. 6-8, a week before the Austrian Grand Prix.

