Motorcycling-Finnish GP cancelled due to COVID-19, Styrian race added to calendar

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 13:50 IST
July's Finnish motorcycle Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the travel complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Austria set to host a double header in August instead, MotoGP promoters Dorna said on Friday.

The Styrian Grand Prix, which made its debut last year, will be held again at the Red Bull Ring from Aug. 6-8, a week before the Austrian Grand Prix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

