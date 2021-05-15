Left Menu

WI vs Pak: Replaced one Test with two additional T20Is keeping WC in mind, says Wasim Khan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan has said that the governing body replaced one Test match with two T20Is against West Indies to help the Asian side in its preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup slated to be played in India.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 15-05-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 10:23 IST
Pakistan players in action against South Africa (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI

PCB on Friday confirmed its men's national cricket team's tour to the West Indies, which will take place from July 21 to August 24 and comprises five T20 internationals and two Tests.

"The tour to the West Indies is always a valued and prized tour for the Pakistan cricket teams. The Caribbean cricket history, backed up by the excellent playing facilities, supporting crowds and great ambiance, encourages and motivates the players to produce their very best," said Wasim in an official statement. "In consultation with the Cricket West Indies and keeping an eye on this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, we have agreed to replace one Test match with two additional T20Is. This is aimed at providing further T20 content for both teams, as we continue to prepare and build-up to the global ICC event," he added.

The PCB chief also revealed that Pakistan will be hosting New Zealand, England, West Indies, and Australia in the next eight months. "The series in the West Indies is part of a gruelling but exciting and entertaining season of cricket for Pakistan. In addition to playing England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the T20 World Cup and the away series, we will be hosting New Zealand, England, West Indies and Australia in the next eight months," said Wasim.

"This makes every series important and critical for our side as we aspire to feature in the top three across all formats by 2023," he added. The West Indies tour, which will take place following the conclusion of the ODI and T20I series in England, will commence with back-to-back T20Is in Barbados on July 27 and 28, before action moves to Guyana for the July 31 and August 1 back-to-back T20Is, and series finale on August 3.

After a two-day practice match on August 6-7 in Guyana, the side will move to Jamaica where the two Tests will be held at Sabina Park from August 12-16 and 20-24. On their last tour to the Caribbean in 2017, Pakistan won their maiden Test series 2-1. This provided a perfect farewell to Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan, who played 276 and 408 international matches, respectively, during their illustrious careers.

Both will return to the Caribbean in coaching roles with Misbah as head coach and Younis as batting coach. Overall, this will be ninth Test series between the two sides in the Caribbean since 1957-58 with the sixth-ranked home side leading the fifth-ranked visitors 4-1. (ANI)

